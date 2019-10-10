ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Editor’s note: This content may be difficult for some to read

A Facebook post by a mom from St. Charles County sharing her story about her son’s addiction has gone viral.

Jennifer Salfen-Tracy shared a photo of her son before he was addicted to heroin and meth along with a current photo. The post has over 17,000 shares and thousands of comments. Salfen-Tracy said the photos were taken 7 months apart.

Her son, Cody Bishop, graduated from Wentzville Holt High School in 2011 and was an athlete.

She said she was hesitant to share her story, but so many people were asking how things were going so she thought she should share.

‘I have learned along this path that so many people and families deal with the same heartache but just do not talk about it,’ She said in the post.

In the post, Salfen-Tracy said she has not heard from her son in weeks.

‘Hearing how bad he is doing is hard but not hearing at all is worse. The unknown is what makes a person not sleep at night,’ She said in the post.

Social media has helped her meet so many people going through something similar, she said. Many of the people on her post have offered their prayers or shared similar stories.

Salfen-Tracy also wrote in the post, if Cody sees this – to call her. ‘We love you!,’ she wrote.

