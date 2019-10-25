TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for brothers accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a 78-year-old blind man.

According to the TTPD, Justin Smith and Christopher Watkins reportedly stole the money from the man for whom their mother, Nelda Farrars, worked.

The TTPD says Ferrars stole a number of checks from the man and made them payable to Smith, who then cashed them at area banks and businesses. The total of the checks police know were forged is over $7,400, however, that's not counting the checks cashed in Arkansas.

Police say during this same time, a credit card account was opened in the victim's name and several charges were made at a local motel. In the course of investigating the case, detectives found evidence Watkins had the victim's personal information (including his birthday and social security number) written down in his shop journal.

The TTPD also says someone took out a $45,000 loan in the victim's name back in July at a 53% interest rate.

Farrars was arrested Thursday night in Arkansas for forgery and is now awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Smith is wanted for forgery and Watkins is being sought for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts, please contact the TTPD (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.