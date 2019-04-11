TEXARKANA, Texas — *Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story regarding Terrikah Lyn Haynes.

After a search that lasted for several hours, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says officers found no evidence of the remains of an infant who investigators believed had been buried at an apartment complex.

According to the TTPD, officials were looking for the possible remains of a 5-week-old boy who was supposedly buried behind The Oaks at Rosehill, located at 2100 West 12th Street, in 2013.

Police said the investigation came after a woman, identified as Terrrikah Lyn Haynes, 36, was arrested in Temple last month after two of her children, Teric Boyd, 2, and Janea Boyd, 1, died from neglect.

The other two children are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives learned another one of Haynes' children may have died six years ago in Texarkana and was possibly buried behind the apartment building.

Police began digging at the site Monday afternoon, assisted by cadaver dogs and a ground penetrating sonar unit provided by EquuSearch.

"We didn't find anything. Hopefully, that means that there was nothing to the story," the TTPD said on Facebook. "Unless we get some more information later that will allow us to further narrow the search, there's not much more that we can do on this."