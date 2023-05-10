Why did people leave boots outside the Texas Governor’s Mansion? It’s a symbol to give school vouchers the boot

Public school advocates are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to reject school vouchers in the upcoming special session.

AUSTIN, Texas — Public education teachers, students and upset parents took to the grounds of the Texas State Capitol Saturday afternoon to oppose school vouchers, otherwise known as school choice initiatives.

"I don't mind school choice. What I do mind is using public taxpayer dollars to fund their choice,” Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing said.

The proposed school voucher program would allow parents to use state funding to send their children to private schools. The issue has been one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priorities this year but has been strongly opposed by many public school advocates.

“The question right now shouldn’t be about private school vouchers. There should be better quality of education and better financial support of the public education system,” said Zarqa Fatima, a valedictorian at Navarro Early College High School.

Abbott calls the measure “school choice," saying that parents should be in charge of deciding what schools are best for their kids. Those in opposition, however, believe public schools will inevitably take a hit.

"Public schools cannot afford to lose any more funding in an already underfunded system,” said Tamey Williams-Hill, the chief human capital officer for Manor ISD.

Jennie Birkholz, who is running for Texas House District 52, has two kids in public education that both receive special services. She said she shares in the disappointment with Gov. Abbott.

"We need them robust, we need them well-funded and it's also really important to me that our special education kids get the support that they need customized, so that they can thrive in their environment and thrive in our schools,” Birkholz said.

She was one of many who dropped off pairs of boots at the Governor’s Mansion after the rally to send a message to Abbott.

“This is for you, Gov. Greg Abbott,” Birkholz said. “We’re saying no to vouchers, giving vouchers the boot.”

Texas lawmakers will be back at the Capitol this Monday for a third special session, where they are expected to take up legislation related to school vouchers.

