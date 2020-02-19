BRYAN, Texas — Those hoping to be a more informed voters during this local election season were given another opportunity with the B-CS Hispanic Forum's "Meet the Candidates" event Wednesday evening.

Twenty-one candidates were confirmed at the Queen Theater for the debate-style forum.

The races for U.S. House District 17, Brazos County Attorney, Brazos County Sheriff, Brazos County District Judge and Brazos County Commissioner were all covered, with the candidates answering a few questions each.

Before the event, B-CS Hispanic Forum President, Jaime Cavazos Castro said, "Most likely, most questions are gonna be Latino-based questions... Also just questions that affect any resident in the Bryan-College Station area.”

All in all, the Hispanic Forum just wants to give candidates another space where they can reach their constituents of all backgrounds.

Join us as we listen to what the candidates have to say and what they hope to accomplish for the Brazos Valley!

“Maybe we attract a little more of the Hispanic people who don’t necessarily go to many debates or forums in town, but this is for anyone who would like to get informed,” Cavazos Castro said.

For those who want some information before going to the forum tonight the KAGS website has a Voter Guide that will be updated with more information as election season continues.

“At the Hispanic forum the main goal is education... especially civic engagement. We strongly suggest that everyone should be informed. I just hope that the people that come out tonight, they pay attention to everything each candidate has to say. That way they're ready to cast an informed vote."

Early voting began on February 18.

Election Day is March 3.