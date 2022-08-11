Beto O’Rourke swears at heckler who laughed at Uvalde school shooting

O’Rourke confronted a heckler Wednesday at a campaign event who laughed while he was talking about the mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Beto O'Rourke confronted a heckler Wednesday at a campaign event who laughed while he was talking about the Uvalde school shooting, telling the person: "It may be funny to you, motherf-----, but it is not funny to me."

The moment, which spread quickly online afterward, came as the Democratic gubernatorial challenger was holding an evening town hall in Mineral Wells. On live broadcasts of the event, loud laughing could be heard as O'Rourke described the impact of AR-15s, dropping to a knee to emphasize what he said were the wartime capabilities of the firearm.

O'Rourke's admonishment of the person drew applause, cheers and laughter from the crowd. He quickly moved on in his stump speech, talking about wanting to keep kids safe as the school year begins.

On Thursday, his campaign sent the following statement: “There’s nothing funny about 19 kids being shot to death in their classrooms, and there’s nothing okay about refusing to act so it doesn’t happen again.”

It is unclear who exactly was laughing, but tweets from the event showed there was a group of protesters there holding campaign signs for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. On one live broadcast, the camera panned to the group after O'Rourke's response and showed one of them laughing.

"Nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families in Uvalde and stopping this from ever happening again," O'Rourke tweeted afterward.

Abbott's campaign also sent us the following statement: "This individual is not in any way affiliated with the campaign."

It was not the first time O'Rourke has addressed heckling at an event while discussing gun violence. He responded less explicitly last month in Snyder, telling the person: "Might be funny to you. It isn't to me."

O'Rourke is on a 49-day tour of the state, and Abbott's campaign has been organizing protests at O'Rourke's stops. That has led to some tense moments — as well as some cordial moments between O'Rourke and Republicans who have shown up. He has made multiple social media posts throughout the tour showing off interactions with people who have attended the events wearing Republican gear.

Last month, Abbott's campaign cautioned protesters against giving O'Rourke the opportunity for such photo ops. Abbott's director of grassroots engagement, Rhonda Anderson, sent an email to GOP activists telling them "not [to] go inside or talk to Beto if wearing or carrying any Abbott gear."

“What’s been happening is he is snapping pictures with our supporters and then posting saying he’s converting them to support him,” Anderson wrote.

Not every event has been conciliatory, though. Video posted on social media showed O'Rourke leaving an event Sunday in Rockdale surrounded by police officers as he made his way through a rowdy crowd of protesters, some waving Abbott signs.

The local newspaper, the Rockdale Reporter, later wrote O'Rourke was "the first Texas gubernatorial candidate to visit Rockdale since the late 1960s."