Brazos County Judge Duane Peters defies President Biden, "won't stand" for new COVID-19 mandates

Judge Peters said COVID-19 should be taken seriously but implementing mandates should not be one of them

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County will not enforce new COVID-19 mandates ordered by President Joe Biden, Judge Duane Peters announced in a press release Friday.

The announcement comes after President Biden declared that new mandates would be implemented, affecting 100 million Americans. The expanded rules include that all employers with more than 100 workers are to require vaccinations or weekly testing. Additionally, workers at health facilities that receive federal health coverage will also have to be fully vaccinated.

"The COVID-19 threat is genuine, and we should take it seriously," Judge Peters said in the press release. "However, President Biden is not America's family doctor. Citizens and businesses should make their own choices."

Judge Peters is one of many Texas officials who have expressed their disapproval of the President's new mandates to end the global pandemic.

Gov. Abbott spoke out yesterday saying the federal government needs to stop running private businesses. In an interview with KAGS on Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz said that though he is vaccinated and encourages others to do so, does not believe in federal mandates.