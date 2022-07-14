LeUnes feels this year is going to be special because reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, school safety, and gun laws are important topics this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — A local resident discussed how difficult it is to be a Democrat in Brazos Valley.

Judy LeUnes, Brazos Valley Democrat and on the State Democratic Executive Committee said she will be attending the Texas Democratic Party Convention.

The Texas Democratic Party Convention will be from July 14 through July 16 at the Kay Hutchinson center in Dallas, Texas.

LeUnes said she is a Dallas native and has been going to their conventions for over 20 years.

"Being a Democrat in Texas is tough, but I'm proud of it. It's always really exciting especially to be with your people, always fun to be with your people," said LeUnes.

LeUnes feels this year is going to be special because reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, school safety, and gun laws are important topics this year.

The Texas Republican Party held its Convention on June 16 through 18.

The Republican Party of Texas is listed in its Legislative Priorities on its website. They stated their position about Guns, under Defend our Gun Rights.

The subject line read:

Defend our Gun Rights

Protect our gun rights against threats, such as red flag laws, federal, state, or other restrictions, by strengthening and preserving our inalienable rights under the second amendment to protect our life, liberty, and property.

According to LeUness, the importance of gun control comes from a mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde police officers said, the shooter walked into the school with an assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers.

LeUness said not only will they discuss gun control but elect a chair also.

LeUness said she has great experience in the school system and takes this matter very seriously.

"It's very critical to me that children feel comfortable when they go to school. Those are things that democrats agree on, that's why I'm really glad I'm going to be with people that I understand," said LeUness.

Pete Session said in an interview with KAGS, "We tend to believe that republicans, conservation republicans that if a law needs to be made especially where it deals with the second amendment it can best be handled by Texas law," Sessions said.

“It's gonna be the opposite with the democratic convention. We believe that our strength is in diversity and inclusion and that's gonna come across I believe in our platforms." said Sessions.

"We tend to believe that Republicans, conservatives, that if a law needs to be made especially if it deals with the second amendment it can best be handled by Texas law," said LeUness.

LeUness said this is why so many teachers, inexperienced and seasoned have left and are still leaving the industry.

"We're losing teachers, every day we're losing teachers that do not feel comfortable in schools," LeUnes said.

LeUness encourages people to find out which side reflects their views by researching actual platforms.

Who will be there?

Beto O’Rourke will headline on July 15, The party's lineup of speakers is listed on the Texas Democratic Party website.

The local Democrats appearing at the convention include: