Brazos Valley immigration group reacts to DACA ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected the Trump administration's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

BRYAN, Texas — A huge victory for dreamers Thursday.

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected the Trump administration's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“The first thing I felt when I heard about this ruling was excitement for all of the people I have talked to who have been so nervous over the last few years," said Mary Campbell, the board chair for Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network.

Many DACA recipients have been in limbo since 2017 to hear the court's decision. Campbell said the ruling is like taking a weight off their shoulders.

The Supreme Court ruled the federal government’s reasoning to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious."

“It lacked a good reason to explain why the agency has decided to rescind the program," explains Huyen Pham, a law professor at Texas A&M University School of Law.

Pham, who specializes in immigration law, said the ruling however still leaves the door open for the Trump administration to try again in the future.

“It could issue a new rescission, but it would have to have given a more complete and thorough reason," Pham said. "It would then be analyzed because there would be undoubtedly court challenges to that.”

Pham said for those who qualify for DACA but have not yet obtained the status, right now would be a good time to try. She advises seeking legal help and assistance.

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network (BIIN) works closely with DACA recipients. The group helps people get in contact with attorneys and fill out renewal and application forms for DACA.

“We are encouraging people that if they know anyone who qualifies to reach out to them and let them know it is the time to apply," Campbell said.

BIIN believes the fight is not over yet. The group hopes in the future that anyone who qualifies will be able to receive DACA status. As well as create a permanent solution for dreamers in the country.

"But it’s a big win today," Campbell said.