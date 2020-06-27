Brazos Valley run-off elections: Here's what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas — Early voting starts Monday, and with Gov. Abbott's early voting extension in place, you have a little more time to get your ballot in, but don't delay!
Early voting starts June 29, 2020, and ends July 10, 2020, with Election Day on July 14.
If you're voting early, you can vote at any early voting polling place in your county, but on Election Day, you need to go to the designated polling place listed on your voter registration card.
Also don't forget to bring your valid forms of ID to vote! These include, but are not limited to:
Voter ID Card
Valid Texas Drivers License
Passport
For a full list of valid forms of ID, you can click here.
Below is a list of more information regarding elections, polling places, and more, by county.
Brazos County
Polling Times:
(Early Voting)
June 29 – July 2, 2020 (Monday – Thursday)
8:00am – 5:00pm
July 5, 2020 (Sunday)
10:00am – 3:00pm
July 6 – July 8, 2020 (Monday – Wednesday)
8:00am – 5:00pm
July 9 – July 10, 2020 (Thursday – Friday)
7:00am – 7:00pm
(Election Day)
July 14, 2020
7:00am – 7:00pm
Polling Locations:
(Early Voting)
Brazos County Administration Building
200 S. Texas Ave
Bryan, Texas
Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Rd Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan, Texas
Galilee Baptist Church
804 N. Logan
Bryan, Texas
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
1603 Graham Rd
College Station, TX 77845
Memorial Student Center (MSC)
Texas A&M University Room L526
College Station, Texas
(Election Day)
Brazos Center
3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX
Brazos County Administration Building
200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas
College Station City Hall
1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
Christ United Methodist Church
4201 State Hwy 6, South, College Station, TX
Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Rd , Bryan, TX
Wellborn Community Center
4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn, TX
First Baptist Church-Bryan
3100 Cambridge Drive. Bryan, Tx
Sample Ballots:
Republican: http://www.brazosvotes.org/sites/default/files/inline-files/Republican%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf
Democrat: http://www.brazosvotes.org/sites/default/files/inline-files/Democratic%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf
All this information and more can be found at http://www.brazosvotes.org/.
Grimes County
Polling Locations:
(Early Voting)
Grimes County Courthouse
100 S. Main St. Anderson TX 77830
Navasota Center
101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868
(Election Day)
Anderson Annex Building
114 W. Buffington Ave. Anderson TX 77830
Iola Community Center
7264 Main St. Iola, TX 77861
Plantersville Town Hall
11335 Lodge Ln Plantersville TX 77363
Navasota Center
101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868
Courtney Community Center
16162 6th St. Navasota TX 77868
Sample Ballots:
Republican: https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/upload/page/0088/REPUBLICAN%20SAMPLE%20BALLOT%20PACKAGE.pdf
Democrat: https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/upload/page/0088/DEMOCRATIC%20SAMPLE%20BALLOT%20PACKAGE.pdf
More information can be found here.
Robertson County
Early Voting times:
June 29- July 2, 2020 (Monday- Thursday)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
July 6- July 8, 2020 (Monday- Wednesday)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
July 9- July 10, 2020 (Thursday and Friday)
7:00AM- 7:00PM
Polling Locations:
Robertson County Election Center
601 N. Hearne St. Franklin TX 77856
Hearne Junior High Cafeteria
1201 W. Brown Street Hearne TX 77859
Washington County
Polling Times:
(Early Voting)
June 29-July 2, 2020 and July 6-10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
(Election Day)
July 14, 2020
7:00AM- 7:00PM
Polling Locations:
(Early Voting)
Washington County Courthouse Annex
100 S. Park, Brenham, TX 77833
(Election Day)
Washington County Event Center
1405 E. Blue Bell Rd., Brenham TX
VFW Hall
1200 E. Tom Green St., Brenham TX
American Legion Hall
903 N. Park St., Brenham TX
Blinn College Student Center
1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham TX
Sample Ballots:
Republican: http://www.co.washington.tx.us/upload/page/0898/docs/Elections/Ballot%20-%20July%202020%20Rep.%20Run-off.pdf
Democrat: http://www.co.washington.tx.us/upload/page/0898/docs/Elections/Sample%20ballot%20Dem%20Runoff%202020.pdf
More information can be found here.
Walker County
There will be no Republican run-off election in Walker County.
Polling Times:
(Early Voting)
June 29-July 10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)
(No early voting available on July 3)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
(Election Day)
July 14, 2020
7:00AM- 7:00PM
Polling Location:
(Early Voting AND Election Day)
Walker County Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave., Room 101, Huntsville, TX 77340
Sample Ballot:
For more current election info, click here.
Madison County
Polling Times:
(Early Voting)
June 29-July 10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)
(No early voting available on July 3)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
(Election Day)
July 14, 2020
7:00AM- 7:00PM
Polling Locations:
(Early Voting)
Courthouse Room 108
101 W. Main Street Madisonville, TX
(Election Day)
Midway Community Center
5612 School Loop Midway, TX
Courthouse Room 108
101 W. Main Street Madisonville, TX
North Zulch School "Bulldog Inn"
11390 Fifth Street North Zulch, TX
More information here.
Waller County
Polling Times:
(Early Voting)
June 29- July 2, 2020 (Monday- Thursday)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
July 6- July 8, 2020 (Monday- Wednesday)
8:00AM- 5:00PM
July 9- July 10, 2020 (Thursday and Friday)
7:00AM- 7:00PM
(Election Day)
July 14, 2020
7:00AM- 7:00PM
Polling Locations:
(Early Voting)
Waller Co. Annex – Road & Bridge
775 Bus. 290 E Hempstead, TX
Waller ISD Administration Building
2214 Waller St., Waller, TX
Waller County Community Center
FM 1098, Prairie View, TX
Brookshire Convention Center
4027 5th Street, Brookshire, TX
(Election Day)
Waller Co. Annex (Road and Bridge)
775 Bus. 290 Hempstead, TX
Rolling Hills Vol. Fire Dept.
31601 FM 1736, Hempstead, TX
Fieldstore Co. Bldg. (JP2)
27388 Fieldstore Rd., Waller, TX
Waller ISD Admin Bldg.
2214 Waller St., Waller, TX
Waller County Community Center
FM 1098, Prairie View, TX
Monaville Co. Bldg. (JP3)
12620 FM 1887, Hempstead, TX
Brookshire Convention Center
4027 5th St., Brookshire, TX
Katy VFW
6206 George Bush Dr., Katy, TX
Sample Ballots:
Republican: https://www.co.waller.tx.us/page/open/2737/0/Rep%20Sample%20Ballot%20-%202020%20Runoff.pdf
Democrat: https://www.co.waller.tx.us/page/open/2737/0/Dem%20Sample%20Ballot%20-%202020%20Runoff.pdf