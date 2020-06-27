Brazos Valley run-off elections: Here's what you need to know

Early voting starts Monday June 29, 2020, and ends July 10, 2020, with Election Day on July 14.

BRYAN, Texas — Early voting starts Monday, and with Gov. Abbott's early voting extension in place, you have a little more time to get your ballot in, but don't delay!

If you're voting early, you can vote at any early voting polling place in your county, but on Election Day, you need to go to the designated polling place listed on your voter registration card.

Also don't forget to bring your valid forms of ID to vote! These include, but are not limited to:

Voter ID Card

Valid Texas Drivers License

Passport

For a full list of valid forms of ID, you can click here.

Below is a list of more information regarding elections, polling places, and more, by county.

Brazos County

Polling Times:

(Early Voting)

June 29 – July 2, 2020 (Monday – Thursday)

8:00am – 5:00pm

July 5, 2020 (Sunday)

10:00am – 3:00pm

July 6 – July 8, 2020 (Monday – Wednesday)

8:00am – 5:00pm

July 9 – July 10, 2020 (Thursday – Friday)

7:00am – 7:00pm

(Election Day)

July 14, 2020

7:00am – 7:00pm

Polling Locations:

(Early Voting)

Brazos County Administration Building

200 S. Texas Ave

Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall

2906 Tabor Rd Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway

Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church

804 N. Logan

Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility

1603 Graham Rd

College Station, TX 77845

Memorial Student Center (MSC)

Texas A&M University Room L526

College Station, Texas

(Election Day)

Brazos Center

3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX

Brazos County Administration Building

200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas

College Station City Hall

1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church

1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Christ United Methodist Church

4201 State Hwy 6, South, College Station, TX

Arena Hall

2906 Tabor Rd , Bryan, TX

Wellborn Community Center

4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn, TX

First Baptist Church-Bryan

3100 Cambridge Drive. Bryan, Tx

Sample Ballots:

All this information and more can be found at http://www.brazosvotes.org/.

Grimes County

Polling Locations:

(Early Voting)

Grimes County Courthouse

100 S. Main St. Anderson TX 77830

Navasota Center

101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868

(Election Day)

Anderson Annex Building

114 W. Buffington Ave. Anderson TX 77830

Iola Community Center

7264 Main St. Iola, TX 77861

Plantersville Town Hall

11335 Lodge Ln Plantersville TX 77363

Navasota Center

101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868

Courtney Community Center

16162 6th St. Navasota TX 77868

Sample Ballots:

More information can be found here.

Robertson County

Early Voting times:

June 29- July 2, 2020 (Monday- Thursday)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

July 6- July 8, 2020 (Monday- Wednesday)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

July 9- July 10, 2020 (Thursday and Friday)

7:00AM- 7:00PM

Polling Locations:

Robertson County Election Center

601 N. Hearne St. Franklin TX 77856

Hearne Junior High Cafeteria

1201 W. Brown Street Hearne TX 77859

Washington County

Polling Times:

(Early Voting)

June 29-July 2, 2020 and July 6-10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

(Election Day)

July 14, 2020

7:00AM- 7:00PM

Polling Locations:

(Early Voting)

Washington County Courthouse Annex

100 S. Park, Brenham, TX 77833

(Election Day)

Washington County Event Center

1405 E. Blue Bell Rd., Brenham TX

VFW Hall

1200 E. Tom Green St., Brenham TX

American Legion Hall

903 N. Park St., Brenham TX

Blinn College Student Center

1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham TX

Sample Ballots:

More information can be found here.

Walker County

There will be no Republican run-off election in Walker County.

Polling Times:

(Early Voting)

June 29-July 10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)

(No early voting available on July 3)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

(Election Day)

July 14, 2020

7:00AM- 7:00PM

Polling Location:

(Early Voting AND Election Day)

Walker County Annex

1301 Sam Houston Ave., Room 101, Huntsville, TX 77340

Sample Ballot:

For more current election info, click here.

Madison County

Polling Times:

(Early Voting)

June 29-July 10, 2020 (Monday- Friday)

(No early voting available on July 3)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

(Election Day)

July 14, 2020

7:00AM- 7:00PM

Polling Locations:

(Early Voting)

Courthouse Room 108

101 W. Main Street Madisonville, TX

(Election Day)

Midway Community Center

5612 School Loop Midway, TX

Courthouse Room 108

101 W. Main Street Madisonville, TX

North Zulch School "Bulldog Inn"

11390 Fifth Street North Zulch, TX

More information here.

Waller County

Polling Times:

(Early Voting)

June 29- July 2, 2020 (Monday- Thursday)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

July 6- July 8, 2020 (Monday- Wednesday)

8:00AM- 5:00PM

July 9- July 10, 2020 (Thursday and Friday)

7:00AM- 7:00PM

(Election Day)

July 14, 2020

7:00AM- 7:00PM

Polling Locations:

(Early Voting)

Waller Co. Annex – Road & Bridge

775 Bus. 290 E Hempstead, TX

Waller ISD Administration Building

2214 Waller St., Waller, TX

Waller County Community Center

FM 1098, Prairie View, TX

Brookshire Convention Center

4027 5th Street, Brookshire, TX

(Election Day)

Waller Co. Annex (Road and Bridge)

775 Bus. 290 Hempstead, TX

Rolling Hills Vol. Fire Dept.

31601 FM 1736, Hempstead, TX

Fieldstore Co. Bldg. (JP2)

27388 Fieldstore Rd., Waller, TX

Waller ISD Admin Bldg.

2214 Waller St., Waller, TX

Waller County Community Center

FM 1098, Prairie View, TX

Monaville Co. Bldg. (JP3)

12620 FM 1887, Hempstead, TX

Brookshire Convention Center

4027 5th St., Brookshire, TX

Katy VFW

6206 George Bush Dr., Katy, TX