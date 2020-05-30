Does President Trump's executive order on social media violate the First Amendment?

“Pretty much everything he says in [the executive order] reflects complete misapprehension of what the First Amendment does."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — President Trump wants less censorship on social media. The executive order he signed Thursday night challenges these private companies after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets.

"His whole way of operating is levy the threat in the immediate for a couple of reasons, 1) to back people down 2) because this particular bullying seems to appeal to a particular chunk of his supporters," said Texas A&M law professor Lynne Rambo.

The executive order President Trump signed is a notion for social media platforms to loosen up on their censorship of materials. The president says his act is meant to defend free speech.

“Pretty much everything he says in [the executive order] reflects complete misapprehension of what the First Amendment does, the First Amendment gives individuals rights against the government, not rights again private entities. So unless twitter is declared by Congress or by the people to be a state actor, a government actor, they can’t violate the First Amendment," said Rambo.

Social media platforms are protected by the Communications Decency Act passed nearly three decades ago. This act serves as a compromise to protect these platforms from being liable to lawsuits because of the materials their users may post.

“The irony of this whole thing is that by going after Twitter for its actions against him, he’s actually violating the First Amendment because he is discriminating and going after, in a punishing sense, a private company for speech they engaged in. If he makes it easier for people to go after companies for speech they allow on their media, then they’re going to have to clamp down even harder because they’re more likely to be liable if something defamatory gets put out. Most of this seems to be political theatre," said Rambo.

Social media companies were able to develop into the large virtual platforms they are today due to the shield that the Communications Act provided. President Trump believes that this shield is infringing on people’s First Amendment rights.

“A number of these tweets that he’s engaged in have been really questionable in terms of advocating resistance and rebellion against the government. And they are right on the borderline of protected speech and unprotected speech. Because political rhetoric is protected, but speech that actually encourages people to break the law is not protected. We are in an unprecedented category of conflict on a whole lot of different levels. I’m not sure, I feel like we’re kind of reaching this apex of language, language war- that is frankly quite dangerous," said Rambo.