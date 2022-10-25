Early Voting is underway in Brazos County

The Early Voting period has begun, and Brazos County Elections officials shared their thoughts with KAGS on key factors like voter turnout and the political climate.

BRYAN, Texas — The official start of the midterm elections is weeks away, but people are already making their voices heard through the voting process. Monday marked the first day of early voting in Brazos County.

Brazos County administrator Trudy Hancock expected turnout to be high this election season with more eyes on politics than ever.

"We expected it that the midterms were gonna be pretty heavy so we're prepared for that but it has been a little heavier than we anticipated," said Hancock. "We've had over 2,000 people vote already today."

In the midst of the political climate people want their voices heard even more which is why they're seeing record breaking numbers in turnout. To add to the already highly charged political climate, recent controversy over the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M being removed as a voting location for not only students of the university, but other College Station residents as well.

"The political climate right now itself is very heated and so I think a lot of people are looking for change or looking to support someone they feels doing a good job," stated Hancock.

After drawing much attention to commissioners, MOVE president Kristina Samuel explained how their frustration sparked engagement among people.

"It's energized all of us to definitely make sure we make our voice heard through submitting a vote through a ballot. It's just exciting to see the conversations people are having about policy and really voting," said Samuel.

As a key figure of the student voting advocation group, Samuel will also be a part of many organizations helping students get bused to College Station City Hall to cast their vote in the midterms.

The College Station City Council recently announced that they would be providing $5,000 for transportation from the Memorial Student Center to City Hall for students to vote. While it was not the result that some desired, it was still a compromise that will give many students the opportunity to make their voices heard.

Yet, this is all just preparation for November 8, the day of the general election.