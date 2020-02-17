BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — 2020 is a major election year and we want to make sure your voice is heard. The race for president highlights the ballot, which has several national, state and local races. In the primaries, the parties will nominate the candidates who will go head-to-head in November.

Early voting begins February 18. Election Day is March 3.

Am I registered to vote?

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

What do I to need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

What's on the ballot?

In the primary, each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional offices, legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats. All Texans will have the opportunity to vote for candidates in statewide races, but other contests will depend on where you live.

Check sample ballots for the counties around the Brazos Valley and surrounding counties.

Where do I vote?

These are the voting locations around the Brazos Valley and surrounding counties.

To Find out if you're registered and to find your polling location, the Texas Secretary of State has created a form to look that up.

Can I vote by mail during early voting?

You can, but you have to meet any one of the below criteria, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

You will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting

You are sick or disabled

You are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

You are confined in jail, but eligible to vote

You can get an application to vote by mail here:

You can find out more about voting early by mail here.

Democratic Senate Debate, February 18, 2020

On February 18 at 6:30 p.m., the Democratic candidates for Texas Senate will face off in a debate.

Brazos County Local Elections

State Representative District 12

Kyle Kacal (R)

State Representative District 14

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Matt Johnson (R)

Justice 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

John E. Neill (R)

District Judge, 272nd Judicial District

John Brick (R)

George J. Wise (R)

District Attorney, 8th Judicial District

Jarvis Parsons (R)

County Attorney

Sheriff

Patrick Logan (D)

County Tax Assessor

Kristeen Roe (R)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Michael David Ruesink (R)

Michael Schaefer (R)

Steve Aldrich (R)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Nancy Berry (R)

County Chair

Wanda J. Watson (D)

David Hillburn (R)

Precinct 26 Chair

John Hince (R)

Susan E. Lucas

Precinct 40 Chair

Patti Wells (R)

Terrance D. Dill Jr. (R)

Precinct 41 Chair

Mark S. Browning (R)

Mary Stasiowski

Precinct 63 Chair

Bridget Johnson (R)

Jeff Murski (R)

