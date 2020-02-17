BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — 2020 is a major election year and we want to make sure your voice is heard. The race for president highlights the ballot, which has several national, state and local races. In the primaries, the parties will nominate the candidates who will go head-to-head in November.
Early voting begins February 18. Election Day is March 3.
Am I registered to vote?
You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.
What do I to need to vote?
When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Get alerts: Download the KAGS App for iPhone & Android! Get the results right to your phone.
What's on the ballot?
In the primary, each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional offices, legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats. All Texans will have the opportunity to vote for candidates in statewide races, but other contests will depend on where you live.
Check sample ballots for the counties around the Brazos Valley and surrounding counties.
- Brazos County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Burleson County sample ballots: Democrats and Republicans
- Grimes County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Lee County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Leon County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Madison County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Milam County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Montgomery County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Robertson County sample ballots: Democrats and Republicans
- Walker County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Waller County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
- Washington County sample ballots: Democrats | Republicans
Where do I vote?
These are the voting locations around the Brazos Valley and surrounding counties.
- Brazos County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
To Find out if you're registered and to find your polling location, the Texas Secretary of State has created a form to look that up.
Can I vote by mail during early voting?
You can, but you have to meet any one of the below criteria, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.
- You will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting
- You are sick or disabled
- You are 65 years of age or older on Election Day
- You are confined in jail, but eligible to vote
You can get an application to vote by mail here:
- The Secretary of State’s office
- The Early Voting Clerk in your county
- Download an application for a ballot by mail here. (PDF)
You can find out more about voting early by mail here.
Democratic Senate Debate, February 18, 2020
On February 18 at 6:30 p.m., the Democratic candidates for Texas Senate will face off in a debate.
Brazos County Local Elections
State Representative District 12
- Kyle Kacal (R)
State Representative District 14
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Matt Johnson (R)
Justice 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- John E. Neill (R)
District Judge, 272nd Judicial District
- John Brick (R)
- George J. Wise (R)
District Attorney, 8th Judicial District
- Jarvis Parsons (R)
County Attorney
Sheriff
- Patrick Logan (D)
County Tax Assessor
- Kristeen Roe (R)
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
- Michael David Ruesink (R)
- Michael Schaefer (R)
- Steve Aldrich (R)
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
- Nancy Berry (R)
County Chair
- Wanda J. Watson (D)
- David Hillburn (R)
Precinct 26 Chair
- John Hince (R)
- Susan E. Lucas
Precinct 40 Chair
- Patti Wells (R)
- Terrance D. Dill Jr. (R)
Precinct 41 Chair
- Mark S. Browning (R)
- Mary Stasiowski
Precinct 63 Chair
- Bridget Johnson (R)
- Jeff Murski (R)
ELECTION 2020 ON KAGSTV.COM:
- Rep. John Raney running for re-election
- Raza Rahman Files as a Democratic Candidate for Texas House District 14
- Local attorney hopes to bring 'fresh perspective' to the County Attorney's Office
- Local attorney believes his experience makes him a good fit for the next Brazos County Attorney
- Assistant County Attorney looking to fill Rod Anderson's office
- Brazos County Sheriff Candidate builds foundation on improving mental health and service
- Bryan Police sergeant looking to be next Brazos County Sheriff
- Changes in locations and dates to Brazos County early voting
- Add Texas 2020 election dates to your calendar