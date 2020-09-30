Elections 2020: Brazos Valley Voters Guide

The deadline to register to vote is October 5. Early voting will begin Tuesday October 13 and end Friday October 30, with Election Day on November 3.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's election season in the Brazos Valley! With COVID-19 playing a factor in the way voting is done this year, it's important you're up-to-date on the latest information to make sure you're able to make your vote count while also staying safe.

Gov. Abbott extended early voting by nearly a week this year in order to reduce crowds at the polls and give ample time for those mailing in ballots. Early voting will begin Tuesday October 13 and end Friday October 30, with Election Day on November 3. While you have a little more time to get your ballot in, it will still be important to not delay.

How to Vote:

If you're voting early, you can vote at any early voting polling place in your county, but on Election Day, you need to go to the designated polling place listed on your voter registration card.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5. You can learn how to register HERE.

And don't forget to bring your valid forms of ID to vote! These include, but are not limited to:

Voter ID Card

Valid Texas Drivers License

Passport

For a full list of valid forms of ID, you can click here.

Mail-in Voting:

In Texas, you can vote by mail if you fall under the following categories:

You are 65 years or older

You are sick or disabled

You will be out of the county on Election Day and during Early Voting

You are an eligible voter confined in jail

If you fall under any of these categories, you can click here to find out how to get your mail-in ballot.

More information on mail-in ballots in Texas can also be found below.

Polling Times/Locations:

Below is a list of polling information listed by county.

Brazos County

Times:

(Earl Voting)

October 13 – 17:

8:00am – 5:00pm

October 19 - 23:

8:00am – 5:00pm

October 24:

7:00am – 7:00pm

October 25:

10:00am – 3:00pm

October 26 - 30:

7:00am – 7:00pm

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Early Voting

Click HERE

Election Day

Click HERE

Grimes County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):

8:00a.m.-4:30pm

October 20 & 27:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

October 25:

1:00p.m.-5:00p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Robertson County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13-16

8:00a.m. -5:00p.m.

October 19-23

8:00a.m. -5:00p.m.

October 24

8:00a.m. -7:00p.m.

October 26-30

7:00a.m. -7:00p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Burleson County:

Times:

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Early Voting

Burleson County Courthouse

Election Day

Click HERE

Washington County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13 - 16

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 17

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

October 18

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

October 19 - 23

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 24

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

October 25

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

October 26 - 30

8:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Early Voting

Washington County Courthouse Annex

Election Day

Click HERE

Madison County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):

8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

October 17 & 24

10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Leon County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13-14/ October 19-22/ October 26-29:

8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

October 16 , 23. 30

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Early Voting

3rd floor of the Annex II Building in Centerville, TX

Election Day

Click HERE

Walker County:

Times:

(Early Voting)

October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):

8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

October 17 & 24

1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.

October 20 & 27

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

(Election Day)

November 3:

7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

Locations:

Early Voting

Walker County Storm Shelter

Election Day

Click HERE