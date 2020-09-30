Elections 2020: Brazos Valley Voters Guide

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's election season in the Brazos Valley! With COVID-19 playing a factor in the way voting is done this year, it's important you're up-to-date on the latest information to make sure you're able to make your vote count while also staying safe.
Gov. Abbott extended early voting by nearly a week this year in order to reduce crowds at the polls and give ample time for those mailing in ballots. Early voting will begin Tuesday October 13 and end Friday October 30, with Election Day on November 3. While you have a little more time to get your ballot in, it will still be important to not delay.
How to Vote:
If you're voting early, you can vote at any early voting polling place in your county, but on Election Day, you need to go to the designated polling place listed on your voter registration card.
The deadline to register to vote is October 5. You can learn how to register HERE.
And don't forget to bring your valid forms of ID to vote! These include, but are not limited to:
Voter ID Card
Valid Texas Drivers License
Passport
For a full list of valid forms of ID, you can click here.
Mail-in Voting:
In Texas, you can vote by mail if you fall under the following categories:
- You are 65 years or older
- You are sick or disabled
- You will be out of the county on Election Day and during Early Voting
- You are an eligible voter confined in jail
If you fall under any of these categories, you can click here to find out how to get your mail-in ballot.
More information on mail-in ballots in Texas can also be found below.
Polling Times/Locations:
Below is a list of polling information listed by county.
Brazos County
Times:
(Earl Voting)
October 13 – 17:
8:00am – 5:00pm
October 19 - 23:
8:00am – 5:00pm
October 24:
7:00am – 7:00pm
October 25:
10:00am – 3:00pm
October 26 - 30:
7:00am – 7:00pm
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Early Voting
Election Day
Grimes County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):
8:00a.m.-4:30pm
October 20 & 27:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
October 25:
1:00p.m.-5:00p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Robertson County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13-16
8:00a.m. -5:00p.m.
October 19-23
8:00a.m. -5:00p.m.
October 24
8:00a.m. -7:00p.m.
October 26-30
7:00a.m. -7:00p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Burleson County:
Times:
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Early Voting
Burleson County Courthouse
Election Day
Washington County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13 - 16
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
October 17
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
October 18
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
October 19 - 23
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
October 24
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
October 25
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
October 26 - 30
8:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Early Voting
Washington County Courthouse Annex
Election Day
Madison County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):
8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
October 17 & 24
10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Leon County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13-14/ October 19-22/ October 26-29:
8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
October 16 , 23. 30
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Early Voting
3rd floor of the Annex II Building in Centerville, TX
Election Day
Walker County:
Times:
(Early Voting)
October 13-30 (Monday-Friday):
8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
October 17 & 24
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
October 20 & 27
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
(Election Day)
November 3:
7:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
Locations:
Early Voting
Walker County Storm Shelter
Election Day