Atwood Kenjura wins Brenham Mayor seat in May election

The new Mayor of Brenham will be sworn in on May 18.

BRENHAM, Texas — Atwood Kenjura, who previously has served on the Brenham City Council for two years, won the race for the Mayor's seat after results were released in the May 6 election.

The City of Brenham posted the unofficial results late Saturday evening after all the ballots had been cast.

“A lot of friends were here, and applauded, and the reality sets in," said Kenjura.

Kenjura, a fifth-generation Brenham resident, has claimed that two of the biggest areas he wants to improve the city are through it's communication and management of incoming growth.

The former pharmacist's hopes for the town including a better working relationship between the City of Brenham and Washington County leadership. He claimed that previous communication is something he feels can be improved based on his relationships at the county level.

“Bring them to the table so everybody knows who we are and what we’re doing," said Kenjura. "Without a doubt, this is not a one-man job."

During his campaign, the candidate also claimed that Brenham is seeing new growth, both on the business side and based on population numbers. Over the past several years, the small town has seen some improvements over time. Kenjura wants to see essential industries move into Brenham that will boost economic numbers without casting away the city small-town charm.

“We grew but it was at a little slow pace and it’s only been in the last couple years that this area has taken off," said Kenjura.