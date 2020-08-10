Brazos County is seeing a record number of registered voters this year, and are asking voters to be patient with however they send in their ballots.

The November election is less than a month away now. The window to register to vote has closed, but if you did get a chance to register, here are a few things to know.

Brazos County has had a record number of registered voters for this election; more than 121,000.

With COVID-19 affecting the number of mail in ballots, that has increased from about 5,000 just recently to more than 6,300.

Another number to jot down, 10/23. That is the last day to request a mail in ballot for this election.

As a lot of us can guess, voting in person will look pretty different.

“There will be hand sanitizing stations as you go in, we’ll do contactless voting where you don’t touch anything anyone else has touched," Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County Elections Administrator said. "You’ll vote on the electronic equipment with a pencil, and there’ll be hand sanitizing stations on the way out.”

All of that is happening with social distancing in mind.

Trudy says the machines and other equipment for in person voting will be set up on Monday, October 12, 2020.

You will need a photo ID to vote

“If you have not been issued a photo ID, then you can vote using your birth certificate, government document, government mail…," Hancock said. "You would just have to sign an extra form called a ‘reasonable impediment’ saying that you don’t own a photo ID.”

