Voterpalooza looks to bolster election registrations ahead of midterms

The event is the final push to get locals registered to vote in the November midterm elections, as registration to vote ends Tues, Oct. 11.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tues, Oct 11, residents will get their final opportunity to have a front row seat in the election process with Voterpalooza's efforts to get people registered to vote.

Voterpalooza is a nonpartisan movement that aims to help unregistered voters across the Brazos County get ready and registered for the upcoming November elections.

However, just getting registered to vote isn't the only thing that students at Texas A&M University are having to worry about. Many Texas A&M students are still frustrated over the removal of the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location, with many seeing it as a sign of voter suppression.

In recent weeks, voter suppression has become a hot topic in the Brazos Valley, which students and organizers believe will be an influencing factor in regards to registration numbers at Voterpalooza.

Cynthia Christner, the co-chair of Voterpalooza, shared that she is happy to this kind of push for turnout, saying "A lot of students want the convenience of voting here, where they go to school. I think that's part of it and I'm always for more people voting, more people exercising their right and I love to see it."

Ishika Shah is a senior at A&M and has been a vocal protester of the changes to voting methods in College Station. However, she believes the event will be about more than just that increasing voter turnout.

"I think the biggest thing is about educating people about this is the last day you have to register to vote before election day because you won't be able to cast your ballot if you don't register tomorrow," said Shah.

Shah believes that pushing her peers to understand the importance of voting is undervalued in the eyes of those who don't regularly follow politics.

"The biggest push is just educating these freshman. It's important to show up tomorrow if you're not registered," said Shah. "They just aren't educated on the value of voting."

The MSC, the village cafe, and Texas A&M public libraries will be the locations where you can get registered to use the most powerful tool you have to influence the future: your voice.