BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For those looking to make your way to the polls and vote in person, The Brazos Transit District has you covered on November 3, 2020.

They are offering free rides on all fixed route services to help people vote on election day.

Those routes are in Bryan-College Station. and social distancing and face coverings are required on all Brazos Transit District vehicles and terminals.

On top of that free service, BTD will provide applications for ballots by mail on all of their buses and terminals.

"It is the patriotic duty of all American citizens to cast their vote in the November 3, 2020 election and to that end BTD is offering free rides on Election Day and providing voter education kits for absentee voting to the citizens of all the counties we serve in this great state of Texas,” said John McBeth, CEO/President.

The last day to get an application for ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020.

🗣 TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS 🗣#tx2020 #txlege https://t.co/gyd8c8aZyC — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 5, 2020

If you need an application, BTD said people can ask their driver or security monitor at any terminal or main office, terminal locations are listed below.

Bryan/College Station North Terminal: 301 E. 26th Street, Bryan Texas 77803

Midtown Terminal: 3350 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan Texas 77802

Main Office: 1759 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan Texas 77803

You can find the closest route to you on the Brazos Transit District website here.