Brazos Valley Election Results-Texas Primaries 2022

TEXAS, USA — STATEWIDE RESULTS

Governor of Texas - GOP

Greg Abbott (Incumbent) (R) - 69% (561,448 votes)

Paul Belewv (R) - 1% (4,894 votes)

Danny Harrison (R) - 0% (4,005 votes)

Kandy Kaye Horn (R) - 1% (10,151 votes)

Don Huffines (R) - 11% (92,746 votes)

Rick Perry (R) - 3% (24,723 votes)

Chad Prather (R) - 3% (22,287 votes)

Allen West (R) - 11% (90,721 votes)

Governor of Texas - DFL

Beto O'Rourke (D) - 92% (513,168 votes)

Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez (D) - 1% (5,569 votes)

Michael Cooper (D) - 3% (14,971 votes)

Joy Diaz (D) - 3% (17,401)

Rich Wakeland (D) - 1% (6,355)

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (current) (R)

Trayce Bradford (R)

Todd M. Bullis (R)

Daniel Miller (R)

Aaron Sorrells (R)

Zach Vance (R)

Michelle Beckley (D)

Carla Brailey (D)

Mike Collier (D)

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (incumbent) (R)

George P. Bush (R)

Louie Gohmert (R)

Eva Guzman (R)

Mike Fields D

Rochelle Garza (D)

Joe Jaworski (D)

Lee Merritt (D)

S. "T-Bone" Raynor (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (R)

Carey A. Counsil (R)

James White (R)

Ed Ireson (D)

Susan Hays (D)

Railroad Commissioner

Dawayne Tipton Rep Wayne (R)

Christian Rep Marvin "Sarge" Summers (R)

Sarah Stogner (R)

Tom Slocum Jr (R)

Luke Warford (D)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby (R)

Glenn Hegar (R)

Tim Mahoney (D)

Angel Luis Vega (D)

Janet T. Dudding (D)

Commissioner of Gen Land Office

Don W. Minton (R)

Tim Westley (R)

Jon Spiers (R)

Weston Martinez (R)

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Rufus Lopez (R)

Victor Avila (R)

Ben Armenta (R)

Michael Lange (D)

Sandragrace Martinez (D)

Jinny Suh (D)

Jay Kleberg (D)

TEXAS PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border. Texas should immediately deploy the national guard. Texas military Forces and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws and deport illegal aliens.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within 10 years without implementing a state income tax.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized. For declining a covid-19 vaccine.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basics knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject critical race theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race or economic status.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 5

Texas should enact a state constitutional amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 6

The republican- controlled Texas legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil for vote fraud and fighting any federal takeover or state elections.

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children transition purposes .

FOR:

AGAINST:

--

Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private for their children and the funding should follow the student.

FOR:

AGAINST:

BRAZOS COUNTY

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan (R)-

Scott Walker (R)

State Representative, District 12

Kyle Kacal (R) - 63.22% (1,045 votes)

Joshua Hamm (R) 8.83% (146 votes)

Ben Bius (R) - 27.95% (462 votes)

State Representative, District 14

John Raney (R) - 58.61% (3,586 votes)

John Harvey Slocum (R) - 41.39% (2,532 votes)

County Court at Law No. 2

Roy Brantley (R) - 57.43% (403 votes)

Mark Maltsberger (R) - 42.57% (2,990 votes)

District Clerk

Krystal Kelly (R) - 30.02 (2,232 votes)

Gabriel Garcia (R) - 36.92% (2,745 votes)

Margaret Meece (R) - 33.07% (2,459 votes)

County Treasurer

Laura Taylor Davis (R) - 61% (3,997 votes)

Cristian Villarreal - 39% (2,544 votes)

County Commissioner Precinct No 2.

Ronnie Vitulli Sr.(R) - 10.24% (297 votes)

Russ Ford (R) - 35.56% (1,031 votes)

Chuck Konderia (R) -43.05% (1,248 votes)

Silas Garrett Jr.(R) - 11.41% (323 votes)

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Prentiss E Madison Sr. (D) - 32.64% (250 votes)

Wanda J Watson (D) - 27.94% (214 votes)

Ann Boney (D) - 21.67% (166 votes)

Roy Flores (D) - 17.75% (163 votes)

Justice of The Peace Precinct 4

Darrel Booker (D)

Celina Vasquez (D)

Lorettea Montoya Garcia (D)

GRIMES COUNTY:

Justice Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A Nowell (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck (R)

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker Rep Clint Morgan (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III (R)

Robert Johnson (D)

State Representative, District 12

Joshua Hamm (R)

Ben Bius (R)

Kyle Kacal (R)

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District

Terry Adams (R)

Julie Countiss (D)

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place No. 4

April Farris (R)

Mike Engelhart (D)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 2

Kevin Jewell (R)

Kyle Carter (D)

Cheri C Thomas (D)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 9

Randy Wilson (R)

William Demond (D)

Chris Conrad (D)

District Clerk

Diane LeFlore (R)

County Clerk (R)

Stacey Male (R)

Britney Husfeld (R)

County Commissioner, Precinct No.2 - Voting Pcts: 1, 4, 9, 14

David Tullos (R)

David E. Dobyanski (R)

LEON COUNTY:

County Chairman

Christie Wakefield (R)

Bart Ewald (D)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A Nowell (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck (R)

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker Rep Clint Morgan (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III (R)

Robert Johnson (D)

State Senator, District No. 18

Josh Tutt (D)

Lois W. Kolkhorst (R)

State Representative, District 12

Joshua Hamm (R)

Ben Bius (R)

Kyle Kacal (R)

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District

Terry Adams (R)

Julie Countiss (D)

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place No. 4

April Farris (R)

Mike Engelhart (D)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 2

Kevin Jewell (R)

Kyle Carter (D)

Cheri C Thomas (D)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 9

Randy Wilson (R)

William Demond (D)

Chris Conrad (D)

District Clerk

Diane LeFlore (R)

County Clerk (R)

Stacey Male (R)

Britney Husfeld (R)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Clint Morgan (R)

Scott Walker (R)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III (R)

Robert Johnson (D)

State Representative, District 13

Dennis D. Wilson (R)

Angelia Orr (R)

District Judge, 87th Judicial District

Amy Thomas Ward (R)

Dan Scarbrough (R)

Stanley Sokolowski (R)

Brian Walsh (R)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Randee Doak (R)

Tommy Page (R)

Victoria N. Downie (R)

Jimmy Carrigan (R)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A. Nowell (D)

MADISON COUNTY:

County Chairman

Gary Lindsey (D)

Kevin Counsilmen (R)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A Nowell (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck (R)

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker Rep Clint Morgan (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

Criminal District Attorney

Brian Risinger (R)

Courtney Smith Cain (R)

County Commissioner Pct. 4

David Pohorelsky (R)

Justin Lawson (R)

Justice Of The Peace Pct 1

Aaron Campbell (R)

Jon Stevens (R)

State Representative District No 12

Joshua Hamm (R)

Ben Bius (R)

Kyle Kacal (R)

Criminal District Attorney Madison County

Brian Risinger (R)

Courtney Smith Cain (R)

County Judge

Tony Leago (R)

Andre Colonel Dean (R)

ROBERTSON COUNTY:

Justice Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A Nowell (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck (R)

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker Rep Clint Morgan (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

State Representative District No 12

Joshua Hamm (R)

Ben Bius (R)

Kyle Kacal (R)

County Judge

John T. Hurley III (R)

Keith Sanders (R)

Joe David Scarpinato (R)

District Clerk

Babara W. Axtell (R)

County Clerk (R)

Stephanie M Sanders (R)

County Treasurer

Mindy Brewer Turner (R)

Lisa Yezak (R)

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin Novelli (D)

Debra Lehmann (R)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Raincheck (D)

Rebecca Huddle (R)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado (D)

David J. Scheneck (R)

Judge, Court of Criminals Appeals place 5

Dana Huffman (D)

Clint Morgan (R)

Scott Walker (R)

Judge, Court of Criminals Appeals place 6

Robert Johnson (D)

Jesse F. McClure III (R)

State Representative, District 12

Joshua Hamm (R)

Ben Bius (R)

Kyle Kacal (R)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District Place 2

Kyle Carter (D)

Cheri C Thomas (D)

Justice,14th Court of Appeals District Place 9

Chris Conrad (D)

William Demond (D)

Justice of the Peace , Precinct No 3.

R. Duane ‘Dane” Houston (R)

Daniel McCarthy (R)