Brazos Valley Elections 2021: Your guide to voting on May 1 in the Brazos Valley

TEXAS, USA — Just as we've shrugged off the after-effects of the November 2020 Election, it's time to cast your vote again come May 1, 2021. In the Brazos Valley, each of the seven counties that make up this region have something on the ballot for people to vote for. This guide breaks it down by county with links to sample ballots so you'll know what to expect by the time you're ready to hit the poll on Election Day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Brazos County
What is on the ballot
Emergency Services District No. 1 Special Election
This would adopt a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed 1.5% in any location in the district.
According to a Facebook post from the South Brazos County Fire Department, this sales tax increase would help the fire department and the ESD make improvements in their services and grow and prepare for future growth in the community.
Where to vote
Head over to the Millican Fire station located at 300 Wingfall Street in Millican. Polls are open from 7am - 7pm.
Burleson County
What is on the ballot
City of Caldwell - Alderman
You are allowed to vote for one, two or three candidates from the list, or, you have the option to vote for none.
City of Somerville - Mayor
You can vote for one or none of the candidates running for the Mayor of Somerville:
- Tommy Thompson
- Delfino Orozco
City of Somerville - Alderman
You can vote for none, one or two of the six candidates running for Alderman in the City of Somerville:
- Kay Cooper Moravec
- Lucinda Murphey
- Fred Elliott
- Debra Kaye Coleman
- Erik Kline
- Carol Freeman
Grimes County
What is on the ballot
Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 5
- An unopposed candidate running for Board of Trustee, Position 4, has already been declared elected. Bobby Warner will serve in that position.
Richards ISD - Proposition A
- This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes.
City of Iola - Proposition A
- This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Iola to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.
- There are three unopposed candidates who have already been declared elected. Sierra Betancourt, Mark Hooper and Sammie Echols will serve as Alderpersons for the city.
City of Navasota - City Council, Place No. 5
- There is one person who has already been declared elected for City Council, Place No. 4. Bert Miller was running for this position and was unopposed.
City of Plantersville - Mayor
City of Plantersville - Alderman
You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.
City of Bedias - Proposition A
- This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Bedias to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.
- Two candidates have already been declared elected for the City of Bedias' City Council. Robert Upchurch and Maurice Belizare were running unopposed in the May 1 election.
Where to vote
If you are registered to vote in Grimes County, you are allowed to vote at any open polling location. It does not have to be in the precinct you live.
- Pct 1: Grimes County Annex 114 W. Buffington, Anderson
- Pct 2: Iola Community Center 7264 Main St., Iola
- Pct 4: Masonic Lodge of Plantersville 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville
- Pct 6: Navasota Center: 101 Stadium Dr., Navasota
- Pct 7: Bedias Civc Center 3652 Main St., Richards
- Pct 9: Richards VFD: 1136 FM 149 E., Richards
Leon County
City of Buffalo - Mayor
City of Buffalo - City Council
You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.
City of Oakwood - Mayor
Jacquelyn Morrow is running unopposed in this election.
City of Oakwood - City Council
You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.
Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 1
Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 2
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 3
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Oakwood ISD - Proposition A
- This proposition would issue $3.8 million for school building improvements, including maintenance of the school district's football and track bleachers, locker rooms, concession and storage facilities. The money would also be used for an agriculture education facility.
Madison County
City of Madisonville - Alderman
You can vote for none, one, two or three candidates in this race.
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 1
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 2
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 3
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 4
North Zulch ISD - Proposition A
- This proposition would allow no more than $4.5 million for designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating acquiring and equipping school facilities within the district. It would also be funding for new school buses.
City of Midway - Alderman
You can vote for none, one, two or three candidates in this race.
Where to vote
- Vote Center 1: Midway City Hall 12250 Highway 21 E., Midway
- Vote Center 2: City of Madisonville Council Meeting Room 210 W. Cottonwood, Madisonville
- Vote Center 3: Bedias Community Center 3652 Main St., Bedias
- Vote Center 4: North Zulch ISD Bulldog Inn, 11390 5th St., North Zulch
Robertson County
Calvert ISD - Proposition A
- This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes. You can read the details behind that proposition here.
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 5
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 6
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 7
Hearne ISD - Special Election Place 4 (unexpired Term)
Where to vote
- Hearne Railroad Depot 309 N. Market St., Hearne
- Fire Department 700 Railroad St., Calvert
Washington County
Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 5
Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 6
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 7
City of Brenham - Place 1, Ward 1
City of Brenham - Place 5, At Large
City of Brenham - Place 6, At Large
City of Brenham - Place 3, Ward 3
There is only one candidate running in this race.
Pecan Glen Road District - Proposition
This proposition would provide $950,000 for improvements and acquisition for macadamized, graveled or paced roads and turnpikes.
Where to vote
- Ward 1: Nancy Carol Roberts Library 100 MLK Jr. Parkway, Brenham
- Ward 2: Brenham City Hall Lobby 200 W. Vulcan, Brenham
- Ward 3: Brenham Junior High Band Hall 1200 Carlee Dr., Brenham
- Ward 4: Blinn Junior College Student Center 1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham
