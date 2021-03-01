Brazos Valley Elections 2021: Your guide to voting on May 1 in the Brazos Valley

What's on the ballot? Where is my polling place? Can I mail my ballot in? Here are your questions answered!

TEXAS, USA — Just as we've shrugged off the after-effects of the November 2020 Election, it's time to cast your vote again come May 1, 2021. In the Brazos Valley, each of the seven counties that make up this region have something on the ballot for people to vote for. This guide breaks it down by county with links to sample ballots so you'll know what to expect by the time you're ready to hit the poll on Election Day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Brazos County

What is on the ballot

Emergency Services District No. 1 Special Election

This would adopt a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed 1.5% in any location in the district.

According to a Facebook post from the South Brazos County Fire Department, this sales tax increase would help the fire department and the ESD make improvements in their services and grow and prepare for future growth in the community.

Where to vote

Head over to the Millican Fire station located at 300 Wingfall Street in Millican. Polls are open from 7am - 7pm.

Burleson County

What is on the ballot

City of Caldwell - Alderman

You are allowed to vote for one, two or three candidates from the list, or, you have the option to vote for none.

City of Somerville - Mayor

You can vote for one or none of the candidates running for the Mayor of Somerville:

Tommy Thompson

Delfino Orozco

City of Somerville - Alderman

You can vote for none, one or two of the six candidates running for Alderman in the City of Somerville:

Kay Cooper Moravec

Lucinda Murphey

Fred Elliott

Debra Kaye Coleman

Erik Kline

Carol Freeman

Grimes County

What is on the ballot

Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 5

An unopposed candidate running for Board of Trustee, Position 4, has already been declared elected. Bobby Warner will serve in that position.

Richards ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes.

City of Iola - Proposition A

This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Iola to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.

There are three unopposed candidates who have already been declared elected. Sierra Betancourt, Mark Hooper and Sammie Echols will serve as Alderpersons for the city.

City of Navasota - City Council, Place No. 5

There is one person who has already been declared elected for City Council, Place No. 4. Bert Miller was running for this position and was unopposed.

City of Plantersville - Mayor

City of Plantersville - Alderman

You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.

City of Bedias - Proposition A

This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Bedias to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.

Two candidates have already been declared elected for the City of Bedias' City Council. Robert Upchurch and Maurice Belizare were running unopposed in the May 1 election.

Where to vote

If you are registered to vote in Grimes County, you are allowed to vote at any open polling location. It does not have to be in the precinct you live.

Pct 1: Grimes County Annex 114 W. Buffington, Anderson

Pct 2: Iola Community Center 7264 Main St., Iola

Pct 4: Masonic Lodge of Plantersville 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville

Pct 6: Navasota Center: 101 Stadium Dr., Navasota

Pct 7: Bedias Civc Center 3652 Main St., Richards

Pct 9: Richards VFD: 1136 FM 149 E., Richards

Leon County

City of Buffalo - Mayor

City of Buffalo - City Council

You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.

City of Oakwood - Mayor

Jacquelyn Morrow is running unopposed in this election.

City of Oakwood - City Council

You can vote for none, one or two candidates in this race.

Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 1

Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 2

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Leon ISD - Board of Trustee Position 3

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Oakwood ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would issue $3.8 million for school building improvements, including maintenance of the school district's football and track bleachers, locker rooms, concession and storage facilities. The money would also be used for an agriculture education facility.

Madison County

City of Madisonville - Alderman

You can vote for none, one, two or three candidates in this race.

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 1

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 2

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 3

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 4

North Zulch ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow no more than $4.5 million for designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating acquiring and equipping school facilities within the district. It would also be funding for new school buses.

City of Midway - Alderman

You can vote for none, one, two or three candidates in this race.

Where to vote

Vote Center 1: Midway City Hall 12250 Highway 21 E., Midway

Vote Center 2: City of Madisonville Council Meeting Room 210 W. Cottonwood, Madisonville

Vote Center 3: Bedias Community Center 3652 Main St., Bedias

Vote Center 4: North Zulch ISD Bulldog Inn, 11390 5th St., North Zulch

Robertson County

Calvert ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes. You can read the details behind that proposition here.

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 5

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 6

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 7

Hearne ISD - Special Election Place 4 (unexpired Term)

Where to vote

Hearne Railroad Depot 309 N. Market St., Hearne

Fire Department 700 Railroad St., Calvert

Washington County

Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 5

Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 6

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 7

City of Brenham - Place 1, Ward 1

City of Brenham - Place 5, At Large

City of Brenham - Place 6, At Large

City of Brenham - Place 3, Ward 3

There is only one candidate running in this race.

Pecan Glen Road District - Proposition

This proposition would provide $950,000 for improvements and acquisition for macadamized, graveled or paced roads and turnpikes.

Where to vote

Ward 1: Nancy Carol Roberts Library 100 MLK Jr. Parkway, Brenham

Ward 2: Brenham City Hall Lobby 200 W. Vulcan, Brenham

Ward 3: Brenham Junior High Band Hall 1200 Carlee Dr., Brenham

Ward 4: Blinn Junior College Student Center 1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham