x
City of Bryan: Marca Ewers-Shurtleff holds substantial lead over A.J. Renold

While Ewers-Shurtleff holds a substantial lead over Renold, the results have not yet been certified by the City of Bryan.
Credit: KAGS

BRYAN, Texas — A spokesperson for the City of Bryan has provided an update on the Single Member District 5 Runoff Election between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold.

Here are the Early Voting and Election Day Totals provided by the City of Bryan:

  • Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 497 votes (70.3%)
  • A.J. Renold - 210 votes (29.7%)

Note: These results have not been officially certified by the City of Bryan.

Should Ewers-Shurtleff be declared the official winner of the runoff election, she will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

