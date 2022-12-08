City of Bryan: Marca Ewers-Shurtleff holds substantial lead over A.J. Renold

While Ewers-Shurtleff holds a substantial lead over Renold, the results have not yet been certified by the City of Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A spokesperson for the City of Bryan has provided an update on the Single Member District 5 Runoff Election between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold.

Here are the Early Voting and Election Day Totals provided by the City of Bryan:

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 497 votes (70.3%)

A.J. Renold - 210 votes (29.7%)

Note: These results have not been officially certified by the City of Bryan.