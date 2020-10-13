The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted a socially distanced event where topics ranged from affordable housing, city budgeting and a post-COVID economy.

The November election is just weeks away, and officials in Bryan-College Station want to make sure voters are informed beyond the general election.

Candidates for Bryan and College Station's open City Council seats met for an open forum at the Brazos Center Monday evening.

The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted a socially distanced event with candidates for Bryan Councilmember districts three and four and College Station City Council Place one, three and five seats.

Residents of both cities had the chance to send their questions to the candidates online to answer during the forum.

The next candidate forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos Center.