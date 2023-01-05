Brenham Mayor Candidate Atwood Kenjura looks to effectively manage city growth

Atwood Kenjura, who has served on the Brenham City Council for two years, is a fifth generation resident of the town and wants to manage the ongoing growth.

BRENHAM, Texas — Atwood Kenjura threw his hat in the ring for the Brenham Mayor's race earlier this year.

The longtime Brenham resident has served on the city council for roughly two years. Prior to that, Kenjura worked as a pharmacist in town and was a prominent member of the Blinn College Board for decades.

In his time on council, the candidate claimed that Brenham has continued to see growing population numbers. He said wants to bring in the right businesses into town.

“I think that will be the biggest thing is pick and choose things that best fit Brenham," said Kenjura.

However, the candidate added that the town's growth could show concern for the city's access to resources. In fact, Kenjura claimed that he and other city leaders are working to build increase access to water outside of Lake Somerville.

“Our intent is to drill big wells that will not affect any of the stratus that farmers, landowners, and homeowners that use wells inside the city, it will not affect them," said Kenjura.

In the end, Kenjura said his goal is balancing the growth of the town to benefit the city's economy while preserving it's historic value.