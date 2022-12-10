KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet A.J. Renold, Bryan City Council District 5 candidate

A.J. Renold, candidate for Bryan City Council District 5, served on the front lines of disasters as Executive Director for the American Red Cross in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A.J. Renold, a candidate for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, served for more than three years as the Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Bryan, after serving in CASA.

Renold is up against Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and Kyle Schumann for the position.

We spoke with Renold at Tavo Coffee Co. in Bryan where she answered some of our questions regarding her campaign.

Question:

"You've served your community in several capacities. Can you walk me through what that's meant to you?"

Answer:

"Sure. Starting, again, at a really early age, I was very involved in my small town, San Saba, and got very involved in my church, with my family, I was just very comfortable being involved in everything."

Question:

"Can you walk me through some of the accomplishments you've made in Bryan-College Station that you're, simply, just proud of?"

Answer:

"So I'll start off with my work with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates...right out of the gate, I knew I wanted to be able to focus on my children, be a good mom, and then work for an organization that truly has a voice in the life of a child."

Question:

"You've been on the front lines, time after time. Do you think that makes you a unique candidate for the Bryan City Council?'

Answer:

"Absolutely, I think considering the last three years and what we've had to experience as a community and a nation, and a State as well...American Red Cross called in the fall of 2019 and said that we need an Executive Director who can build partnerships with the community, with A&M, with College Station, and with 17 other counties."

Question:

"You operated the Vaccine Hub for the county?"

Answer:

"I was asked to participate. It was a collaborative effort...Then, the most recent....I'll get emotional. The most recent disaster that I was deployed to was Uvalde, the mass shooting."

Question:

"Gosh, I can't even imagine....This was the first mass shooting you were involved in?"

Answer:

"...I quickly worked with my community and my neighbors to make sure my kids were taken care of.... I drove to Uvalde that night, through the night, to be there in the morning.... The coordination of all the agencies to take care of the families, it can be chaotic, but Red Cross was there. I was there in the mix of it trying to outline a plan, coordinate efforts to quickly organize and help the community."

Question:

"When did you decide you wanted to run for office?"

Answer:

"So I've known since a really young age that I've wanted to run for office and being in public service, I feel like my life is devoted to public service. When this opportunity came to serve my area and my district is a natural transition and step for me."