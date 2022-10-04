KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Rick Robison, College Station Mayor candidate

Rick Robison is a United States Army veteran who wants to make lowering taxes a priority, should he be elected Mayor of College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rick Robison said he moved to College Station in 2008 and previously worked for the Bureau of Prisons before choosing to retire.

Robison served in the United States Army as well, serving in both the Infantry, Military Police, and in various assigned tasks to his squadron.

Robison is up against John Nichols and Jacob Randolph for the Mayoral race in College Station. Below are some of the questions we asked, as well as his responses in our exclusive interview with him.

Question:

"You don't have any previous political involvements, do you?"

Answer:

"No, this is a first. This is the first time. I mean, if you would have come and asked me before, I would've said I don't even want to do that. I don't really deal with politics."

Question:

“Why did you decide to run for College Station Mayor?”

Answer:

“I just decided, you know what, here’s a start. I’m going to start that and that’s what I want to do is lower property taxes here.”

Question:

“If you were elected Mayor and taxes would be at the forefront of your agenda, how would you go about solving that shortcoming?”

Answer:

“Stop wasteful spending…. The first one is building a new fire station. I think it's like 13 million dollars and somewhere south near down Wellborn. The one thing about it is you’ve got fire stations here that’s understaffed. Why? That’s wasteful spending. Why pay 13 million for another fire station, when you’ve got fire stations around College Station that’s understaffed. I would use that money to build up the staff and everything else instead of building another fire station.”

Question:

"Why did you decide to come to College Station?"

Answer:

"Well, my job brought me here. I worked with the Bureau of Prisons, and I retired in Bastrop, and so I stayed here."

Question:

"You were in the military, so can you walk us through what some of those experiences were like for you?"

Answer:

"I did six years in the Army, Infantry, Military Police. I was a team leader and...my job was to train and assign my squad different tasks. I mean everybody knew everybody’s position, so if I was out, knocked out, a private or whatever, could take my position and everything and carry on the mission.”

Question:

"In your day-to-day, what morals do you strive to live by? In your actions and your words?"

Answer:

"Adapt and Overcome.... I mean, you adapt to every situation you're given and you overcome it."

Question:

“What do you hope people realize about your race and the importance behind it?”

Answer:

“I want people to trust me. Let me do what I’m going to do, and I’m going to make College Station prosper more.”