Brenham Mayor Candidate Keith Hofmann looks to challenge the city's status quo

Keith Hofmann calls himself "The Underdog" in the Brenham Mayor's Race and wants to see the city's economy and financial initiatives improve.

BRENHAM, Texas — Across the Brazos Valley, several city-level positions are on local ballots, with a number of people announcing their interest in becoming a part of their city's leadership.

One of those positions is the Brenham Mayor's seat. Keith Hofmann is one of the candidates running for the position.

Hofmann said he has no previous city leadership experience, but has big ideas that he said are important to show in a competitive race as a newcomer.

"If this had gone uncontested, no one would have paid attention to the issues," said Hofmann.

The issues Hofmann referred to are the financial initiatives of the city. Hofmann comes from a finance background, working in banks and serving in nonprofits.

The candidate claims that one issue comes from corporate businesses receiving tax abatements in Brenham for several years. Hofmann said that businesses like these should, at minimum, be required to pay interest.

For businesses that have existed in Brenham in years, Hofmann claimed that the permit process should be eased to assist with infrastructure developments.

"...We have infrastructure requirements here within the city that demand immediate focus," said Hofmann.

Housing is also a high priority for Hofmann. He claimed that the cost of living in Brenham is too high considering the size of the town, and wants to see more high-paying jobs be available within the Washington County city.

“Retail is not going to get us there. Specific technology services and high-wage manufacturing certainly could," said Hofmann.

Hofmann said his campaign boils down to four points: streamlining the permitting process, taking a strategic approach towards city finances, making Brenham more affordable to live, and bringing in industries that provide higher wages.