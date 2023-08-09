State Rep. John Raney to not seek re-election in 2024

BRYAN, Texas — Longtime Texas House of Representatives member John Raney has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024.
Rep. Raney has served House District 14, which covers most of the Bryan-College Station area, for seven terms. He was initially elected in 2011 during the 82nd Texas Legislature.
In a news release, Rep. Raney said his decision to not seek re-election was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family at home.
“After much consideration, I have decided to not seek re-election in 2024 so that I may spend more time at home and on the road with my beautiful wife, Elizabeth, our daughters, their spouses, and our eight precious grandchildren. I am immensely proud and eternally grateful for the trust voters placed in me to serve the constituents of House District 14 and to represent them in the Texas Legislature in Austin. I cherish the experience, knowledge, and life-long friendships that developed along the way,” said Rep. Raney in the announcement. “I will continue to be of service through the remainder of my current term.”
