State Rep. John Raney to not seek re-election in 2024

“After much consideration, I have decided to not seek re-election in 2024 so that I may spend more time at home and on the road with my beautiful wife, Elizabeth, our daughters, their spouses, and our eight precious grandchildren. I am immensely proud and eternally grateful for the trust voters placed in me to serve the constituents of House District 14 and to represent them in the Texas Legislature in Austin. I cherish the experience, knowledge, and life-long friendships that developed along the way,” said Rep. Raney in the announcement. “I will continue to be of service through the remainder of my current term.”