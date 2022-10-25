KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Place 5 candidate

Bob Yancy, who previously served as a Public Information Officer for the City of College Station, has decided to run for Place 5 on the city council.

BRYAN, Texas — Bob Yancy, who previously served as a Public Information Officer for the City of College Station, has decided to run for Place 5 on the city council. He is running for Place 5 on the College Station City Council against Nicole Gallucci and Willie Blackmon.

We caught up with Yancy at POV Coffee in Bryan where he said he wants to create more job opportunities and cooperation if he's elected.

"What drew you to the Bryan-College Station area?"

"Well, I got out of the Air Force in 1989, and I was married with two kids. We decided to move our family here so that I could finish my degree at Texas A&M University."

"What's your degree in?"

"Political Science."

"Have you held any political offices before?"

"Appointed political positions but never elected office."

"I think I saw you were the CEO of MEMData, is that correct?"

"Yes. Upon arriving here, I went to go work for the City of College Station as Public Information Officer. I held that job from the early-mid 90's and would later own and run a business with my wife and high school-sweetheart. We owned that business for some 16 years before we ended up selling it."

"What do you like to do in your free time?"

"I get the distinct honor and pleasure of interviewing along with our fellow veterans outstanding you people who are seeking appointments to our nation's military academies, and I also walk my dogs every morning."

"What are some of the accomplishments you've seen in College Station that you'd really just want to expand upon if you were elected?"

"The ability for us to continue with the job creation environment that is productive, efficient, and allows those types of careers to take place. You need to ensure fiscal responsibility, you need to hold the line on taxes, you need to be warry on burdensome regulations because all of those things interfere with the ability to create job and increase the compensation and careers of the employees that you work with."

"Are there any shortcomings you've seen in College Station over the past ten years that you'd want to solve if you were elected along with your fellow councilmembers?"

"With growth comes challenges. In order to be efficient and to grow efficiently, our municipalities need to work better, together, as well as Brazos County and Texas A&M University. I believe I have a record on any of the boards, commissions, or committees I'm involved in, getting the stakeholders around the table."

"You mentioned your record. What makes you stand out as a candidate as opposed to the other people running?'

"I've got a lot of time on my hands, and I just believe of the candidates running--but this is for the candidates to decide--but I believe I could have the most immediate impact right away. Having worked at City Hall for example, this is only two years, this seat. They say it takes a full term in order to make a difference. So, in order to make this not a lost two years in Place 5, perhaps the citizens would agree that I'm the best choice because I worked at City Hall, and I understand that organization."

"Sometimes people can look to politicians to be perfect, to not mess up at all. Do you think that that level of accountability is fair?"

"I think that's a fair question. I find local governance refreshing in that it's more civil, it's non-partisan. We don't have to identify as something other than who we are?"

"A lot of people tend to put their identity in something. What do you put your identity in first?"

"I guess my identity, encapsulated, would be grandfather, father, husband, veteran, business-owner, and committed citizen to the town that I love which is College Station, Texas."