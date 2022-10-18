KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bryan Mayor candidate Brent Hairston

Brent Hairston, who has lived in Bryan-College Station since 1986, has decided to run for the Mayor of Bryan after multiple years on the city council.

BRYAN, Texas — Brent Hairston, who has lived in the Bryan-College Station area since 1986, has decided to run for the Mayor of Bryan after years on the city council.

Hairston is running against Bobby Gutierrez and Mike Southerland for the Bryan Mayor's race.

We spoke with Hairston at Tavo Coffee in Bryan where he said that he hopes to see economic opportunities grow for the City of Bryan.

Question:

"What connection do you think you have with the people you plan on serving if you're elected as Mayor?"

Answer:

"Well, you know Bryan is my home. It's been my home for a long time. I got here in 1986 to attend school here at Texas A&M University, been here for 36 years. Matter of fact, I had to go to Houston for a job and leave for about a year and a half to Houston, before I decided I wanted to be back in Bryan-College Station. I like to not count that year and a half by the way. I enjoy Bryan, I love Bryan. My wife and I have been married for 25 years in fact we just celebrated our silver anniversary back in April. We have three adopted kids, all of whom have attended Bryan schools. Our oldest is going to the U.S. Naval Academy."

Question:

"Why did you decide to get involved in politics in the first place?"

Answer:

"Four years ago, when I first ran for office for Single Member District 5 that was really because I really wanted to be a part of solutions in our city. I think we have a tendency to complain about our city government, about national government, but it's different to actually get in there and be a part of the solution."

Question:

"We're quickly approaching the election, it's just around the corner.... If you only had a minute to share with someone who you were, what would you tell them?"

Answer:

"Well I'm certainly someone who loves their community. I love Bryan, and what I hope to accomplish on city council is to continue to see economic development in our town. I believe what we've done in the past is key to continue seeing our town growing, our town thriving. When we continue to see economic development, we bring new businesses into town, new jobs, new revenue and that helps pay for all the services we enjoy. Pays for police, fire, infrastructure, all of those things. All of that starts when we bring new jobs and businesses into town."

Question:

"In your day-to-day, what morals do you strive to live by?"

Answer:

"Well for me, I always strive to do what's right. I'm a Christian, I believe in Christian principles and Christian values. I try to always live my life with honesty and integrity. We don't always agree with each other, different people, but I believe I always do what is right. Honesty and integrity is very important to me. We need to make sure we have good people who will do what is right."

Question:

"You're a councilman, your a Christian, you're a father, obviously a husband. Out of all the titles you've had in your life, what would you say is first in your life?"

Answer:

"Well God and family is always first that's always has to be first, but I think in terms of council and as it pertains to running for Mayor...I think to be able to have that vision and not only have that vision and execute on that vision...it's one thing to say you'll do things but it's another thing to point to things you have done and that's proof you're able to follow through with a plan. i think that's truly what qualifies somebody."

Question:

"Is there anything, specifically, you can promise the people of Bryan that you know you can follow through on?"

Answer:

"Well, you know, the Mayor doesn't act independently, so you can't promise the moon, but you have to work with city council and you have to come to conclusions. The only thing I can promise is that I'll do everything in my power to serve my community best at all times. I'm in District 5, which is by in-large west of town, newer area of town. Overall, there are some older areas in the district, but mine is a newer district that Districts 1 and 2. I think its fair that they need to get more attention on infrastructure projects, and I will encourage the rest of the council to follow through on that."