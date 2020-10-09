Get your pens or phones and mark those calendars, because there are a lot more dates to keep in mind besides Election Day.

Election Day is less than eight weeks away, and while that seems like a long time from now, deadlines to register, mail in your ballots and vote will come by quick.

KAGS is breaking them down.

Get those pens or phones out and mark your calendars.

If you’re not registered to vote and want to be, Monday, October 5, 2020 is the last day to do so.

You can do that by printing a registration form online, filling it out and mailing it to your election office.

You can also register in person.

Once you’re registered and if you just can’t wait to do your civic duty… Tuesday, October 13, 2020 marks the first day of early voting.

To be clear, that’s in-person early voting.

If you want to apply for a mail in or absentee ballot, get it done by Friday, October 23rd.

“The application has to be in my office, in our physical hands by October 23rd," said Trudy Hancock, Election Administrator for Brazos County, "once early voting starts on October 13th, you can no longer hand deliver those to the office, you have to mail those.”

The last day for early voting is on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Again, that early voting is in person.

Remember to bring 1 of these 7 approved forms of photo ID when you go to vote in Texas. Visit https://t.co/MdRpg54XRY to learn what to do if you do not possess and can’t reasonably obtain one of these forms of ID. #VoteTexas #ReadyCheckVote pic.twitter.com/twB4PqYgBR — VoteTexas (@VoteTexas) July 21, 2020

If you’re going the mail in or absentee route, the last day your elections office can receive your ballot is on Election Day, Tuesday November 3, 2020.

That means they have to have it in their hands by 7 p.m. on Election Day if the ballot’s not postmarked.

Or they can get it by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the election location on Election Day.

“My staff handles a lot of paperwork in a day," Hancock said, "so if everybody can do things early, so that way we can be sure we have everything. The more time we have, the less likely we are to make mistakes.”