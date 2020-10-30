Election 2020: What you need to know on Election Day

From polling places to what to expect when you get there to vote, we have what Brazos County locals need to know.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Early voting ends on Friday October 30, 2020, and if you plan on casting your ballot on Election Day in Brazos County, there are a few things to know.

If you’re wondering where to go College Station has a few places to cast that ballot.

College Station are City Hall, College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility and the Lincoln Recreation Center.

Parking at the Recreation center will be limited, and The College Station Police Department will be there to help with rerouting traffic.

You can find even more polling places across the Brazos Valley on BrazosVotes.org.

When you get to the polls, expect social distancing rules, hand sanitizer and sanitized pencils for the machines.

As you might have heard, masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

Curbside voting will open up for elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people at the Brazos Center, Brazos County Admin. Building, College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility and first Baptist Church in Bryan.

The deadline for mail in or absentee ballots is getting closer and closer.

Those have to be hand-delivered to postal workers not put in a mailbox at the Bryan or College Station Post Office through 7 p.m. November 3, 2020.

Need a ride to the polls?

Brazos Transit District is offering free rides on all fixed route services to help you get your vote in on election day.

You can find the closest route to you online.