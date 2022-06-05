Election Day on Saturday across the Brazos Valley

In Brazos County, you'll have four propositions to vote on. In other parts of the Brazos Valley, many school districts are trying to get bonds passed.

BRYAN, Texas — Don't forget that Saturday is election day throughout the Brazos Valley, yes this Saturday, it's a special election.

In Brazos county, there are four propositions in total on the ballot tomorrow, with two of them involving property taxes.

According to Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock, nearly 2,000 people have voted early so far. Hancock says this election is just as important as anyone you'll see in November.

"Every election is important. We want to be sure everyone's vote is placed and, everyone's voice is heard," Hancock said. "Sometimes in a smaller election, your voice really has more weight than in a big one that sometimes gets lost in the big crowd."