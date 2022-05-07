Brazos Valley Special Election Results: May 7, 2022

BRYAN, Texas — The seven counties that make up the Brazos Valley region of Texas have several items for voters to decide on May 7. Several school districts have bond issues and we'll be keeping track of the numbers as the votes continue to come in.
Some of the races already have declared winners, due to candidates running unopposed.
The polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
State of Texas Propositions Election Results
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public-school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Explanation: This proposition would cut school district property taxes for homeowners who are disabled or 65 years and older.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Explanation: This proposition would boost the state’s homestead exemption — the portion of a home’s value that can’t be taxed — from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Brazos Valley Election Results by County
Here are the results of each county's elections in alphabetical order by county.
Brazos County
Emergency Services District No. 3 Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 3 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Emergency Services District No. 4 Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Burleson County
Burleson County Proposition A
Authorizing the creation of the Burleson County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Caldwell ISD Trustee, At Large 3-Year Term
- Blake Nelson - 0 votes
- Krista Zwernemann - 0 votes
- Matthew Hicks - 0 votes
- Greg Cook - 0 votes
- Rebecca Gardner - 0 votes
- Vicki Ochs - 0 votes
City of Somerville Alderman
- Bobby Jeff Schoppe - 0 votes
- Amanda Flencher - 0 votes
- Deonna Strickland Moses - 0 votes
- Sherry Jean Miller - 0 votes
- Freddy Elliott - 0 votes
Somerville ISD Trustee, At Large 3-Year Term
- Sammy Hudgen - 0 votes
- Linda Pinkerton - 0 votes
- Sylvia Hutson Edmonson - 0 votes
- Jason E. Urbanosky - 0 votes
Snook ISD Trustee
- Bradley Prihoda - 0 votes
- Neshae Thomas - 0 votes
- Tiffany Sodolak - 0 votes
City of Snook Council, At Large 2-Year Term
- Linda Adair - 0 votes
- Matthew Collins - 0 votes
- Frank Fields - 0 votes
- Jared Snow - 0 votes
- Faustina Vega - 0 votes
Grimes County
Anderson-Shiro Consolidated ISD Board of Trustee, Position 3
- Marcy Pavlock - 0 votes
- Keith Zimmerman - 0 votes
Iola ISD School Board Trustee, Position 7
- Dedra Nevill - 0 votes
- Sierra Betancourt - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Iola ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $24,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school sites. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
City of Bedias City Council
- Walter Rogers - 0 votes
- Randall Richards - 0 votes
- Lisa Meritt - 0 votes
- Ray Curtis - 0 votes
City of Todd Mission City Council Position 3
- Terry Spellman - 0 votes
- Tim James - 0 votes
City of Navasota Councilmember Position No. 1
- Doris Sauls - 0 votes
- B.F. "Bernie" Gessner, Jr. - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Navasota Councilmember Position No. 2
- Pattie Pederson - 0 votes
- Eustacio Ostigin - 0 votes
Leon County
Centerville ISD Trustee Position 6
- Trampas Rodell - 0 votes
- Destiny Raines Vitanza - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Centerville ISD Trustee Position 7
- Eric Schwab - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Centerville Mayor
- N.R. Goolsby
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Centerville City Council, At Large
- Michael Cannain - 0 votes
- Daundi Boren - 0 votes
- Bobby Walters - 0 votes
Leon ISD Trustee Position 6
- Jeff Ahearn - 0 votes
- Michelle King - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD Trustee Position 7
- Kyle Futrell - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD Special Bond Election
The issuance of $10,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements, required statement for all school district bond propositions: This is a property tax increase. Pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Normangee ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $18,600,000 of bonds by the Normangee Independent School District for acquiring, constructing, improving, renovating and equipping of school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Normangee ISD Position 1
- Waylan Martin - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Normangee ISD Position 2
- Charlotte Hemphill - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Normangee Property Sale
Shall the City Council be authorized to convey approximately 200 acres of Normangee Lake parkland, currently used as a hunting lease located off of FM 3, through a public bidding process, in exchange for a total value of the bid that is equal to or grater than the appraised fair market value of Normangee Lake?
- YES:
- NO:
City of Normangee Mayor
- Troy Noey - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Normangee City Council, At Large
- Dennis Noey - Winner (running unopposed)
Madison County
Normangee ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $18,600,000 of bonds by the Normangee Independent School District for acquiring, constructing, improving, renovating and equipping of school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Normangee ISD Position 1
- Waylan Martin - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Normangee ISD Position 2
- Charlotte Hemphill - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Normangee Mayor
- Troy Noey - Winner (running unopposed)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Normangee City Council, At Large
- Dennis Noey - Winner (running unopposed)
North Zulch Municipal Utility District
- Vernon Smith - 0 votes
- Greg Pruitt - 0 votes
- Edward May - 0 votes
- Ricky Palasota Jr. - 0 votes
Robertson County
City of Franklin Alderman
- Kelly Ellison - 0 votes
- Brian Taylor - 0 votes
- Ferman Richard - 0 votes
City of Hearne, City Council Place 2
- Ben Luster - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Hearne, City Council Place 4
- Allen T. Wilkerson - 0 votes
- Ray A. Edwards - 0 votes
City of Hearne, City Council Place 6
- Margaret Salvaggio - 0 votes
- Sharon Cortemelia - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Franklin ISD Place 1
- Steve Schultz - 0 votes
- Raymond Hawkins - 0 votes
Franklin ISD Place 2
- Walter Commander - 0 votes
- Leon 'Bear' Moore - 0 votes
Franklin ISD Place 3
- Justin Kleiber - 0 votes
- Eddie Trevino - 0 votes
Bremond ISD Place 4
- Erica Gray - 0 votes
- David Kujawa - 0 votes
Bremond ISD Place 5
- Donald 'Duck' Johnson - 0 votes
Bremond ISD Place 6
- Casey Czajkowski - 0 votes
Leon ISD Trustee Position 6
- Jeff Ahearn - 0 votes
- Michelle King - 0 votes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD Trustee Position 7
- Kyle Futrell - 0 votes
Leon ISD Special Bond Election
The issuance of $10,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements, required statement for all school district bond propositions: This is a property tax increase. Pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
City of Franklin Proposition A
To consider dissolving the type A Economic Development Corporation and to cease collecting the one-half cent ($.50) sales tax used to fund the activities of the Economic Development Corporation and adopting an additional one-half cent ($.50) sales tax to be deposited in the general fund such that the total sales tax rate remains the same.
- FOR:
- AGAINST:
Washington County
Brenham ISD School Bond Election
The issuance of $153,980,000 of bonds by the Brenham Independent School District for school facilities (including a new junior high school, expansion and renovations to the high school including CTE facilities and district wide accessibility, security and technology upgrades) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- FOR:
- AGAINST: