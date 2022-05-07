Brazos Valley Special Election Results: May 7, 2022

Several counties within the Brazos Valley have something for voters to decide. Here are the results.

BRYAN, Texas — The seven counties that make up the Brazos Valley region of Texas have several items for voters to decide on May 7. Several school districts have bond issues and we'll be keeping track of the numbers as the votes continue to come in.

Some of the races already have declared winners, due to candidates running unopposed.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday and this article will be updated as the information comes in.

State of Texas Propositions Election Results

Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public-school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Explanation: This proposition would cut school district property taxes for homeowners who are disabled or 65 years and older.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Explanation: This proposition would boost the state’s homestead exemption — the portion of a home’s value that can’t be taxed — from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Brazos Valley Election Results by County

Here are the results of each county's elections in alphabetical order by county.

Brazos County

Emergency Services District No. 3 Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 3 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Emergency Services District No. 4 Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Burleson County

Burleson County Proposition A

Authorizing the creation of the Burleson County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Caldwell ISD Trustee, At Large 3-Year Term

Blake Nelson - 0 votes

Krista Zwernemann - 0 votes

Matthew Hicks - 0 votes

Greg Cook - 0 votes

Rebecca Gardner - 0 votes

Vicki Ochs - 0 votes

City of Somerville Alderman

Bobby Jeff Schoppe - 0 votes

Amanda Flencher - 0 votes

Deonna Strickland Moses - 0 votes

Sherry Jean Miller - 0 votes

Freddy Elliott - 0 votes

Somerville ISD Trustee, At Large 3-Year Term

Sammy Hudgen - 0 votes

Linda Pinkerton - 0 votes

Sylvia Hutson Edmonson - 0 votes

Jason E. Urbanosky - 0 votes

Snook ISD Trustee

Bradley Prihoda - 0 votes

Neshae Thomas - 0 votes

Tiffany Sodolak - 0 votes

City of Snook Council, At Large 2-Year Term

Linda Adair - 0 votes

Matthew Collins - 0 votes

Frank Fields - 0 votes

Jared Snow - 0 votes

Faustina Vega - 0 votes

Grimes County

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated ISD Board of Trustee, Position 3

Marcy Pavlock - 0 votes

Keith Zimmerman - 0 votes

Iola ISD School Board Trustee, Position 7

Dedra Nevill - 0 votes

Sierra Betancourt - 0 votes

Iola ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $24,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school sites. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

FOR:

AGAINST:

City of Bedias City Council

Walter Rogers - 0 votes

Randall Richards - 0 votes

Lisa Meritt - 0 votes

Ray Curtis - 0 votes

City of Todd Mission City Council Position 3

Terry Spellman - 0 votes

Tim James - 0 votes

City of Navasota Councilmember Position No. 1

Doris Sauls - 0 votes

B.F. "Bernie" Gessner, Jr. - 0 votes

City of Navasota Councilmember Position No. 2

Pattie Pederson - 0 votes

Eustacio Ostigin - 0 votes

Leon County

Centerville ISD Trustee Position 6

Trampas Rodell - 0 votes

Destiny Raines Vitanza - 0 votes

Centerville ISD Trustee Position 7

Eric Schwab - 0 votes

City of Centerville Mayor

N.R. Goolsby

City of Centerville City Council, At Large

Michael Cannain - 0 votes

Daundi Boren - 0 votes

Bobby Walters - 0 votes

Leon ISD Trustee Position 6

Jeff Ahearn - 0 votes

Michelle King - 0 votes

Leon ISD Trustee Position 7

Kyle Futrell - 0 votes

Leon ISD Special Bond Election

The issuance of $10,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements, required statement for all school district bond propositions: This is a property tax increase. Pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Normangee ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $18,600,000 of bonds by the Normangee Independent School District for acquiring, constructing, improving, renovating and equipping of school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Normangee ISD Position 1

Waylan Martin - Winner (running unopposed)

Normangee ISD Position 2

Charlotte Hemphill - Winner (running unopposed)

City of Normangee Property Sale

Shall the City Council be authorized to convey approximately 200 acres of Normangee Lake parkland, currently used as a hunting lease located off of FM 3, through a public bidding process, in exchange for a total value of the bid that is equal to or grater than the appraised fair market value of Normangee Lake?

YES:

NO:

City of Normangee Mayor

Troy Noey - Winner (running unopposed)

City of Normangee City Council, At Large

Dennis Noey - Winner (running unopposed)

Madison County

Normangee ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $18,600,000 of bonds by the Normangee Independent School District for acquiring, constructing, improving, renovating and equipping of school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Normangee ISD Position 1

Waylan Martin - Winner (running unopposed)

Normangee ISD Position 2

Charlotte Hemphill - Winner (running unopposed)

City of Normangee Mayor

Troy Noey - Winner (running unopposed)

City of Normangee City Council, At Large

Dennis Noey - Winner (running unopposed)

North Zulch Municipal Utility District

Vernon Smith - 0 votes

Greg Pruitt - 0 votes

Edward May - 0 votes

Ricky Palasota Jr. - 0 votes

Robertson County

City of Franklin Alderman

Kelly Ellison - 0 votes

Brian Taylor - 0 votes

Ferman Richard - 0 votes

City of Hearne, City Council Place 2

Ben Luster - 0 votes

City of Hearne, City Council Place 4

Allen T. Wilkerson - 0 votes

Ray A. Edwards - 0 votes

City of Hearne, City Council Place 6

Margaret Salvaggio - 0 votes

Sharon Cortemelia - 0 votes

Franklin ISD Place 1

Steve Schultz - 0 votes

Raymond Hawkins - 0 votes

Franklin ISD Place 2

Walter Commander - 0 votes

Leon 'Bear' Moore - 0 votes

Franklin ISD Place 3

Justin Kleiber - 0 votes

Eddie Trevino - 0 votes

Bremond ISD Place 4

Erica Gray - 0 votes

David Kujawa - 0 votes

Bremond ISD Place 5

Donald 'Duck' Johnson - 0 votes

Bremond ISD Place 6

Casey Czajkowski - 0 votes

Leon ISD Trustee Position 6

Jeff Ahearn - 0 votes

Michelle King - 0 votes

Leon ISD Trustee Position 7

Kyle Futrell - 0 votes

Leon ISD Special Bond Election

The issuance of $10,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements, required statement for all school district bond propositions: This is a property tax increase. Pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.

FOR:

AGAINST:

City of Franklin Proposition A

To consider dissolving the type A Economic Development Corporation and to cease collecting the one-half cent ($.50) sales tax used to fund the activities of the Economic Development Corporation and adopting an additional one-half cent ($.50) sales tax to be deposited in the general fund such that the total sales tax rate remains the same.

FOR:

AGAINST:

Washington County

Brenham ISD School Bond Election

The issuance of $153,980,000 of bonds by the Brenham Independent School District for school facilities (including a new junior high school, expansion and renovations to the high school including CTE facilities and district wide accessibility, security and technology upgrades) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.