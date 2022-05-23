May 24 Texas Runoff Election: Results

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley is voting Tuesday for the 2022 Runoff Elections and there are several statewide and local races in different counties on the ballot.
We will be updating this results page throughout the day, as votes are reported by the counties.
The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
TX Statewide Race Results
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (R) (I) - 0 votes
- George P. Bush (R) - 0 votes
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) - 0 votes
- Joe Jaworski (D) - 0 votes
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley (R) - 0 votes
- Dawn Buckingham (R) - 0 votes
- Sandragrace Martinez (D) - 0 votes
- Jay Klebert (D) - 0 votes
Lieutenant Governor
- Michelle Beckley (D) - 0 votes
- Mike Collier (D) - 0 votes
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (R) - 0 votes
- Sarah Stogner (R) - 0 votes
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding (D) - 0 votes
- Angel Luis Vega (D) - 0 votes
State Representative District 12
- Kyle Kacal (R) - 0 votes
- Ben Bius (R) - 0 votes
State Representative District 17
- Paul Pape (R) - 0 votes
- Stan Gerdes (R) - 0 votes
Brazos Valley Election Results by County
Here are the results of each county's LOCAL elections in alphabetical order by county.
Brazos County
District Clerk
- Gabriel Garcia (R) - 0 votes
- Margaret Meece (R) - 0 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Russ Ford (R) - 0 votes
- Chuck Konderla (R) - 0 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Prentiss E. Madison Sr. (D) - 0 votes
- Wanda J Watson (D) - 0 votes
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
- Darrell Booker (D) - votes
- Celina Vasquez (D) - 0 votes
Burleson County
Statewide/District races only.
Grimes County
Statewide/District races only.
Leon County
District Judge, 87th Judicial District
- Amy Thomas Ward (R) - 0 votes
- Dan Scarbrough (R) - 0 votes
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
- Randee Doak (R) - 0 votes
- Tommy Page (R) - 0 votes
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
- (TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley (R) - 0 votes
- Ronald Ryder (R) - 0 votes
Madison County
Statewide/District races only.
Robertson County
Statewide/District races only.
Washington County
Statewide/District races only.