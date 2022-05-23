May 24 Texas Runoff Election: Results

Here are the latest results of the May Texas Runoff Elections of 2022.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley is voting Tuesday for the 2022 Runoff Elections and there are several statewide and local races in different counties on the ballot.

We will be updating this results page throughout the day, as votes are reported by the counties.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

TX Statewide Race Results

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (R) (I) - 0 votes

George P. Bush (R) - 0 votes

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) - 0 votes

Joe Jaworski (D) - 0 votes

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley (R) - 0 votes

Dawn Buckingham (R) - 0 votes

Sandragrace Martinez (D) - 0 votes

Jay Klebert (D) - 0 votes

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley (D) - 0 votes

Mike Collier (D) - 0 votes

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (R) - 0 votes

Sarah Stogner (R) - 0 votes

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding (D) - 0 votes

Angel Luis Vega (D) - 0 votes

State Representative District 12

Kyle Kacal (R) - 0 votes

Ben Bius (R) - 0 votes

State Representative District 17

Paul Pape (R) - 0 votes

Stan Gerdes (R) - 0 votes

Brazos Valley Election Results by County

Here are the results of each county's LOCAL elections in alphabetical order by county.

Brazos County

District Clerk

Gabriel Garcia (R) - 0 votes

Margaret Meece (R) - 0 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Russ Ford (R) - 0 votes

Chuck Konderla (R) - 0 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Prentiss E. Madison Sr. (D) - 0 votes

Wanda J Watson (D) - 0 votes

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Darrell Booker (D) - votes

Celina Vasquez (D) - 0 votes

Burleson County

Statewide/District races only.

Grimes County

Statewide/District races only.

Leon County

District Judge, 87th Judicial District

Amy Thomas Ward (R) - 0 votes

Dan Scarbrough (R) - 0 votes

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Randee Doak (R) - 0 votes

Tommy Page (R) - 0 votes

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

(TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley (R) - 0 votes

Ronald Ryder (R) - 0 votes

Madison County

Statewide/District races only.

Robertson County

Statewide/District races only.

Washington County