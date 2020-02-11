Harris County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized with red paint

Photos sent in from the Harris County Democratic Party show vandals used red spray paint to write “Election No, Revolution Yes."

HOUSTON — According to the Harris County Democratic Party, officials arrived at their headquarters early Monday to find out it was vandalized.

Photos sent in from the Harris County Democratic Party show red spray paint was used to write “Election No, Revolution Yes" with a drawing of a hammer and sickle symbol across the front of the building. The front door was also covered in red paint.

The Harris County Democratic Party said the vandals also put superglue in the locks so the office could not be entered.

We have reached out to the Houston Police Department to see if they're investigating this incident.

This comes a day before Election Day, with tensions being high across the U.S. as voters anticipate our next president.

Just a few days ago, officials for the Travis County Democratic Party and other Democratic leaders said an incident occurred during a caravan on Interstate 35 to Pflugerville led by a bus carrying Biden’s name and logo in which a staffer’s car was damaged. The damage, they said, occurred by Trump’s supporters who targeted the caravan

"Instead of promoting their own candidate, they harass and intimidate," said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D). "I think we have to stand up to bullies like this just as we try to vote out and ensure every Texan has an opportunity to vote out the bully in chief, which is President Trump."

In a tweet Sunday, President Trump said "these patriots did nothing wrong."

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

The Biden campaign released a statement saying, "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way."