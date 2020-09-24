Hispanic Forum of B-CS hosting 12 Days of Voter Registration up until Oct. 5 deadline

Starting Sept. 24 until Oct. 5, The Hispanic Forum of B-CS will be at a different location every day registering people to vote for two hours.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Have you registered to vote yet? 2020 has been a whirlwind of a year, and with political stresses high, it is important to get your voice heard and vote.

The registration deadline to vote this year is Oct. 5, and The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station wants to remind residents that they still have time to participate in this year's election

Starting Sept. 24 until Oct. 5, The Hispanic Forum of B-CS will be at a different location every day registering people to vote for two hours. Locations, times and days are listed below.

9/24/2020 (4:30 - 6:30 PM)

CiCis Pizza-Bryan

9/25/2020 (11:30 AM - 1:30PM)

Central Texas Sinus & Allergy

9/26/2020 (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM)

La Michoacana Hwy 21

9/27/2020 (11 AM - 1:00 PM)

West 25th Laundry & Dry Clean

9/28/2020 (4:30 - 6:30 PM)

Rodriguez & Gimbert P.L.L.C.

9/29/2020 (11:30 AM - 1:30PM)

Central Texas Sinus & Allergy

9/30/2020 (4:30 - 6:30 PM)

Bryan-College Station Toyota

10/1/2020 (11:30 AM - 1:30PM)

Memorial Funeral Chapel-College Station

10/2/2020 (4:30 - 6:30 PM)

Mosqueda Cooling & Heating

10/3/2020 (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM)

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

10/4/2020 (9:30 AM - 11:30 AM)

Memorial Funeral Chapel-College Station

10/5/2020 (11:30 AM - 1:30PM)

Family Hair Styles

Make your voice heard this election season. Election Day is November 3, and Early Voting in Texas starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.