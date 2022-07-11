Bond breakdown: What city bond projects will get your vote on November 8?

KAGS TV spoke with the city of College Station about multiple propositions that will appear on voters' ballots tomorrow.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8 will mark the final day to exercise citizens' right to vote, and the city of College Station has proposed a list of capital bond projects that will be on voters ballots.

Assistant to the City Manager Ross Brady explained how they comprised a group of citizens to establish a citizens' advisory board to include residents in on projects that would be most impactful to them.

Propositions A and B will be up on the ballot as follows:

"There's certain state regulations about what you can or can't group together but basically we wanted the voters to be able to choose and inform them as to which things are most important to them," said Brady.

While propositions C, D, and E focus on parks and recreation improvement, proposition B is centered around making traffic flow smoother.

"Proposition B would be widening Rock Prairie Road East, so currently the road is a two lane asphalt road, so this would widen it to a four lane concrete road with sidewalks and bike lanes."

Additionally, Proposition A will examine fire safety improvements. Over the years, the city has seen exponential growth since the opening of the last fire station in 2012, and now there is a need for a seventh fire station on the south side of College Station.

As you cast your ballots, the city wants you to be the deciding factor on if these projects are suitable for the place you call home going forward.