From correcting typos to increasing property or sales taxes, voters in Brazos County will have a lot to consider when they go to the polls.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Early voting has been open for days, and Election Day is two weeks away.

At KAGS we want to keep all of our viewers informed on their way to the polls.

There are 10 total propositions for voters in Brazos County depending on where they live.

Some are for Bryan residents, others are for College Station residents or for people living in Brazos County but outside of those city limits.

In Bryan the first proposition voters will see on their ballots is whether they are for or against amending the city charter to let city council set the amount below which the city manager can reject bids without having to appear before City Council first.

Bryan voters will also need to consider if they’re for or against having city council term limits be four years to match those of Brazos County and College Station officials.

This proposition also asks voters if they’re for or against a rule that once two of those four year terms are served a councilmember has to lay out two years unless they’re running for mayor.

Proposition three for Bryan voters asks them if they’re for or against amending a city charter to “severely” restrict annexation authority, particularly without permission of the property owners in question.

The fourth proposition asks if a city charter should be amended to allow but not require the city to own and operate broadband internet.

UCEN buildings proudly serve as polling locations on campus for those registered in Brazos County! Early voting starts tomorrow, Oct. 13 in L526 of the MSC, Nov. 3 Election Day voting will be inside Rudder Exhibit Hall. For more info visit https://t.co/3N8qdqvTxp #TAMU #Vote pic.twitter.com/8ot4v0KpRD — UniversityCenter A&M (@TAMU_UC) October 12, 2020

You’ll see City Council come up again in proposition five.

This time asking voters if they’d want to change a city charter to require that someone be a resident of the city and their single member district for one year to be eligible to run for office.

Proposition six also asks if a city charter be changed to correct a typo that cites the wrong provision about when city ordinances go into effect.

And the seventh propositions for Bryan voters asks if another city charter should be changed to include the city’s authority to get into contracts dealing with solid waste.

BISD Proposition A is asking voters to allow giving $175 million to the district for facility improvement.

Brazos County emergency services districts One and Two are asking for a property tax increase and sales tax increase, respectively to hire paid firefighters for those not in Bryan-College Station city limits.