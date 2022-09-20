Get ready for election season by registering to vote

Tues, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Make sure you're able to vote and make your voice heard come this Fall.

TEXAS, USA — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and with major issues catching the eyes of citizens everywhere, getting registered to vote in the midterm elections becomes more important than ever.

If you have recently moved, changed your name, became a citizen, or haven't yet registered to vote this year, you should check your voter registration status to make sure that you are able to vote this Fall.

The last day to register to vote is Tues, Oct. 11. It is the first business day after Columbus Day.

Applications to vote by mail (Application for a Ballot by Mail or ABBM) or by Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) are currently open, and will close on Fri, Oct. 28.

The first day of in-person early voting begins on Mon, Oct. 24 and ends on Fri, Nov. 4.

For mail-in voting, the last day to submit mail-in ballots is Tues, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. For postmarked carrier envelopes, they will be accepted until the day after, on Weds, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.