Elections

What are midterm elections?

Here's everything you need to know about why and for whom you're casting your vote on Nov. 8.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN
Voters cast their ballots for Early Voting at the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office in Norwalk, California on November 5, 2018, a day ahead the November 6 midterm elections in the United States. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Voters will cast their ballots in November, but not for the president. So, you may be wondering what are midterm elections and why they are so important.

Midterm elections in the United States happen every two years and determines who will be elected – or re-elected – to the Senate, which helps make up the U.S. Congress.

What are midterm elections?

These elections happen two years after a president is elected or mid-way through the president’s four-year term. Hence the name “midterm election.”

How many House and Senate seats are voted on?

Not all Senate members turn over every two years, but one-third of the 100 seats are up for grabs as well as all the 435 House of Representative seats.

Why is the election so often?

We vote so frequently because a House set is only held for two years, while a Senate term is six years. Typically, during a presidential election year or a midterm, there are 33 to 34 Senate seats up for grabs.

When are the midterm elections?

Midterm elections will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

U.S. elections are typically on the first Tuesday in November unless it falls on the first of the month, in which case, Election Day will happen the following week on Nov. 8.

What will be on my Texas ballot?

The 2022 midterm election in Texas includes races for:

  • Governor
  • Attorney General
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Agricultural Commissioner
  • Land Commissioner
  • Comptroller
  • Railroad Commissioner
  • US House Districts 1 – 38
  • Texas Supreme Court Places 3, 5 and 9
  • Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Places 2, 5 and 6
  • State Board of Education
  • Texas Senate
  • Texas House

How to check if you're registered to vote?

Anyone can check their registration in less than two minutes through the Texas Secretary of State. All you need is your name, county and date of birth.

Click here for more voter registration information in Texas.

