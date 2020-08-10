Elections 2020: Participate in these two local candidate forums hosted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce

BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The photo attached is from a previous candidate forum hosted February 2020.
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two candidate forums on October 12 and 15 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
During these forums, local candidates running for office will be answering questions from the citizens they will be representing. You can submit your questions to the candidates HERE.
Here are the candidates participating in the event:
Monday, October 12th (6-8pm)
Councilmember Single Member District 3, City of Bryan
- Bobby Gutierrez
- Jonna Schreiber
Councilmember Single Member District 4, City of Bryan
- Flynn Adcock
- Doris Machinski
City Council Place 4 – Special Runoff Election, City of College Station
- Elizabeth Cunha
- Joe Guerra Jr.
City Council Place 1, City of College Station
- Bob Brick
- Jason Cornelius
City Council Place 3, City of College Station
- Dell Seiter
- Linda Harvell
City Council Place 5, City of College Station
- Craig Regan
- Brian Alg
- John Nichols
Thursday, October 15th, (6-8pm)
United States Representative District 17
- Pete Sessions
- Rick Kennedy
- Ted Brown
State Representative District 14
- John Raney
- Janet Dudding
County Commissioner, Precinct No.2
- Russ Ford
- Jane Sherman
KAGS will give you complete coverage of the event.