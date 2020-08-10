Elections 2020: Participate in these two local candidate forums hosted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce

Local candidates running for office will be answering questions from the citizens they will be representing.

BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The photo attached is from a previous candidate forum hosted February 2020.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two candidate forums on October 12 and 15 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

During these forums, local candidates running for office will be answering questions from the citizens they will be representing. You can submit your questions to the candidates HERE.

Here are the candidates participating in the event:

Monday, October 12th (6-8pm)

Councilmember Single Member District 3, City of Bryan

Bobby Gutierrez

Jonna Schreiber

Councilmember Single Member District 4, City of Bryan

Flynn Adcock

Doris Machinski

City Council Place 4 – Special Runoff Election, City of College Station

Elizabeth Cunha

Joe Guerra Jr.

City Council Place 1, City of College Station

Bob Brick

Jason Cornelius

City Council Place 3, City of College Station

Dell Seiter

Linda Harvell

City Council Place 5, City of College Station

Craig Regan

Brian Alg

John Nichols

Thursday, October 15th, (6-8pm)

United States Representative District 17

Pete Sessions

Rick Kennedy

Ted Brown

State Representative District 14

John Raney

Janet Dudding

County Commissioner, Precinct No.2

Russ Ford

Jane Sherman

KAGS will give you complete coverage of the event.