Election 2021: The Results

BRYAN, Texas — The seven counties that make up the Brazos Valley region of Texas all had something on the ballot this Election Day. Some candidates were running unopposed and already have been declared winners.
For more information on the elections, what's happening in your county and where you should vote, click here.
We will continue to update this article as the results trickle in for all races. The polls officially close at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Brazos County
Emergency Services District No. 1 Special Election
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
Burleson County
City of Caldwell - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three candidates)
- Shirley Smith
- Cameron McCuller
- Nancy Bryan Stewart
- Jessie E. Enrique, Jr.
- Allan G. Willis
- Kavon Novak
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Somerville - Mayor (Vote for none or one candidate)
- Tommy Thompson
- Delfino Orozco
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Somerville - Alderman (Vote for none, one or two candidates)
- Kay Cooper Moravec
- Lucinda Murphey
- Fred Elliott
- Debra Kaye Coleman
- Erik Kline
- Carol Freeman
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
Grimes County
Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 4
- Bobby Werner- Declared winner due to running unopposed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 5 (Vote for none or one)
- Rachel Foy
- Lonnie Owen
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Richards ISD - Proposition A
This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Iola - Proposition A
This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Iola to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Iola - Alderperson
Sierra Betancourt - Declared winner due to running unopposed
Mark Hooper - Declared winner due to running unopposed
Sammie Echols - Declared winner due to running unopposed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Navasota Place No. 4
Bert Miller - Declared winner due to running unopposed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Navasota Place No. 5 (Vote for one or none)
- Grant E. Holt
- Eustacio Ostigin
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Plantersville - Mayor (Vote for one or none)
- Karen Hale
- Carolyn Kurten
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Plantersville - Alderman (Vote for none, one or two)
- John A. Greenwood
- Kimberly "Kim" Allphin
- Otis Greenwood Jr.
- Sandra Kuta
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Bedias - Proposition A
This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Bedias to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Bedias - City Council Member
Robert Upchurch - Declared winner due to running unopposed
Maurice Belizare - Declared winner due to running unopposed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon County
City of Buffalo - Mayor, At Large (Vote for none or one)
- Chris Glick
- Jerrod Jones
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Buffalo - City Council, At Large (Vote for none, one or two)
- Sam Couch Glick
- Dianne Ryder
- John R. Clements
- Gerardo (Jerry) Salazar
- Amanda Henson Harter
- Tommy Reese
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Oakwood - Mayor, At Large (Vote for none or one)
- Jacquelyn Morrow
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Oakwood - City Council, At Large (Vote for none, one or two)
- Andy Innes
- Marty Bailey
- Katie Johnson
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 1 (Vote for none or one)
- Mia Mullenax
- Bryan Rohrer
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 2 (Vote for none or one)
- James Carlisle
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 3 (Vote for none or one)
- Collen Robertson
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oakwood ISD - Proposition A
This proposition would issue $3.8 million for school building improvements, including maintenance of the school district's football and track bleachers, locker rooms, concession and storage facilities. The money would also be used for an agriculture education facility.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madison County
City of Madisonville - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three candidates)
- Chris McGilbra
- Auburn Rose
- Randy Walker
- Brandon Hutsen
- Melissa Hinojosa
- Terri Brown Davis
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 1 (Vote for none or one)
- Dennis McWhorter
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 2 (Vote for none or one)
- Etta Spivey
- Jason James Cleere
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 3 (Vote fore none or one)
- Greg McBee
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 4 (Vote for none or one)
- Lance Byrd
- Dale Hurst
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
North Zulch ISD - Proposition A
This proposition would allow no more than $4.5 million for designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating acquiring and equipping school facilities within the district. It would also be funding for new school buses.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Midway - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three)
- Matthew Faw
- Gus Kangos
- Rex Newkirk
- John E. Whitmire
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Robertson County
Calvert ISD - Proposition A
This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes. You can read the details behind that proposition here.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 5
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 6
Hearne ISD - School Board Place 7
Hearne ISD - Special Election Place 4 (unexpired Term)
Washington County
Brenham ISD - Trustee At Large, Position 5
- Tommie Sullivan
- Michelle Walbeck
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 6
- Natalie Lacy Lange
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 7
- Melvin Ehlert Jr.
- Jared Krenek
- Christine Giese
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Brenham - Place 1, Ward 1
- Shannan Canales
- W. Keith Herring
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Brenham - Place 5, At Large
- Allan G. Colvin
- Clint T. Kolby
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Brenham - Place 6, At Large
- Albert Ernie Buchanan
- Leah Cook
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
City of Brenham - Place 3, Ward 3
- Atwood C. Kenjura
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pecan Glen Road District - Proposition
This proposition would provide $950,000 for improvements and acquisition for macadamized, graveled or paced roads and turnpikes.
- For:
- Against:
Vote Total:
Precincts Reporting: