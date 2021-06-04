Election 2021: The Results

Each of the seven counties that make up the Brazos Valley have something on the ballot. Here are the results.

BRYAN, Texas — The seven counties that make up the Brazos Valley region of Texas all had something on the ballot this Election Day. Some candidates were running unopposed and already have been declared winners.

The polls officially close at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

Brazos County

Emergency Services District No. 1 Special Election

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.

Burleson County

City of Caldwell - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three candidates)

Shirley Smith

Cameron McCuller

Nancy Bryan Stewart

Jessie E. Enrique, Jr.

Allan G. Willis

Kavon Novak

City of Somerville - Mayor (Vote for none or one candidate)

Tommy Thompson

Delfino Orozco

City of Somerville - Alderman (Vote for none, one or two candidates)

Kay Cooper Moravec

Lucinda Murphey

Fred Elliott

Debra Kaye Coleman

Erik Kline

Carol Freeman

Grimes County

Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 4

Bobby Werner- Declared winner due to running unopposed

Anderson Shiro ISD - Board of Trustee, Position 5 (Vote for none or one)

Rachel Foy

Lonnie Owen

Richards ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes.

For:

Against:

City of Iola - Proposition A

This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Iola to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.

For:

Against:

City of Iola - Alderperson

Sierra Betancourt - Declared winner due to running unopposed

Mark Hooper - Declared winner due to running unopposed

Sammie Echols - Declared winner due to running unopposed

City of Navasota Place No. 4

Bert Miller - Declared winner due to running unopposed

City of Navasota Place No. 5 (Vote for one or none)

Grant E. Holt

Eustacio Ostigin

City of Plantersville - Mayor (Vote for one or none)

Karen Hale

Carolyn Kurten

City of Plantersville - Alderman (Vote for none, one or two)

John A. Greenwood

Kimberly "Kim" Allphin

Otis Greenwood Jr.

Sandra Kuta

City of Bedias - Proposition A

This proposition would reauthorize local sales tax in Bedias to help generate funding for maintenance of the city's streets.

For:

Against:

City of Bedias - City Council Member

Robert Upchurch - Declared winner due to running unopposed

Maurice Belizare - Declared winner due to running unopposed

Leon County

City of Buffalo - Mayor, At Large (Vote for none or one)

Chris Glick

Jerrod Jones

City of Buffalo - City Council, At Large (Vote for none, one or two)

Sam Couch Glick

Dianne Ryder

John R. Clements

Gerardo (Jerry) Salazar

Amanda Henson Harter

Tommy Reese

City of Oakwood - Mayor, At Large (Vote for none or one)

Jacquelyn Morrow

City of Oakwood - City Council, At Large (Vote for none, one or two)

Andy Innes

Marty Bailey

Katie Johnson

Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 1 (Vote for none or one)

Mia Mullenax

Bryan Rohrer

Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 2 (Vote for none or one)

James Carlisle

Leon ISD - Trustee, Position 3 (Vote for none or one)

Collen Robertson

Oakwood ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would issue $3.8 million for school building improvements, including maintenance of the school district's football and track bleachers, locker rooms, concession and storage facilities. The money would also be used for an agriculture education facility.

For:

Against:

Vote Total:

Madison County

City of Madisonville - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three candidates)

Chris McGilbra

Auburn Rose

Randy Walker

Brandon Hutsen

Melissa Hinojosa

Terri Brown Davis

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 1 (Vote for none or one)

Dennis McWhorter

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 2 (Vote for none or one)

Etta Spivey

Jason James Cleere

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 3 (Vote fore none or one)

Greg McBee

Madisonville ISD - School Board Position 4 (Vote for none or one)

Lance Byrd

Dale Hurst

North Zulch ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow no more than $4.5 million for designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating acquiring and equipping school facilities within the district. It would also be funding for new school buses.

For:

Against:

City of Midway - Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Matthew Faw

Gus Kangos

Rex Newkirk

John E. Whitmire

Robertson County

Calvert ISD - Proposition A

This proposition would allow funding for making improvements to school buildings within the district, including athletic complexes. You can read the details behind that proposition here.

For:

Against:

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 5

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 6

Hearne ISD - School Board Place 7

Hearne ISD - Special Election Place 4 (unexpired Term)

Washington County

Brenham ISD - Trustee At Large, Position 5

Tommie Sullivan

Michelle Walbeck

Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 6

Natalie Lacy Lange

Brenham ISD - Trustee at Large Position 7

Melvin Ehlert Jr.

Jared Krenek

Christine Giese

City of Brenham - Place 1, Ward 1

Shannan Canales

W. Keith Herring

City of Brenham - Place 5, At Large

Allan G. Colvin

Clint T. Kolby

City of Brenham - Place 6, At Large

Albert Ernie Buchanan

Leah Cook

City of Brenham - Place 3, Ward 3

Atwood C. Kenjura

Pecan Glen Road District - Proposition

This proposition would provide $950,000 for improvements and acquisition for macadamized, graveled or paced roads and turnpikes.

For:

Against:

Vote Total: