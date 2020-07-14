Texas Primary Runoff Elections amidst the pandemic

Today many citizens showed up to polling places to cast their ballots and make their voices heard, but extra health protocols are in place to keep voters safe.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas primary runoff elections are currently underway, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The original date of May 26 was delayed due to the coronavirus.

“I think maybe a lot of people have been stuck at home for so long they’re just ready to get out anywhere, so maybe that’s helped us some. But I do think with the local district 17 race and our county commissioner precinct 1 race both being in a runoff, I think that’s pulled a lot of people out," said Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.

Looking forward toward the presidential election just a couple months away, Hancock said the turnout for this election may be a prediction of what’s to come.

“This is a really good turnout for a runoff. Most of the time for a runoff, the turnout drops tremendously, but we’ve seen a great turnout, early voting and election day, and we’re thinking this is a precursor for November and we’re expecting a huge turnout for November," said Hancock.

As we continue to maneuver through the pandemic, polling places are doing their best to maintain health protocols.

“We do have an emergency action plan in place. It includes social distancing, plenty of hand sanitizer, no contact between the voter and election workers if possible. You’re placing a vote using a pencil on the electronic equipment too. You just use the pencil and eraser to mark your choices," said Hancock.

There is also limited space inside the buildings to encourage social distancing.

“We’re only allowing the number of voters as we have equipment. So if a place has 8 pieces of equipment, then we’re only allowing eight voters in the room, so yes we have social distancing markers out on the floors, and in our locations to keep people separated and hoping people will adhere to that," said Hancock.

Hancock added that there has also been a surge in mail-in ballots, especially among those 65 years and older, voting from the safety of their homes.