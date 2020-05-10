Texas voter registration deadline is TODAY; register at Voterpalooza

You can register to vote at Square One in Bryan or St. Francis Episcopal Church in College Station.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Democrats are hosting their third annual Voterpalooza.

This community-wide nonpartisan event gives an opportunity for residents from all party affiliations to register to vote and get their voice heard in this year's election.

Registrars will be available all day Monday October 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. They are encouraging everyone to come up and ask questions, register and change addresses to get information up-to-date.

Voterpalooza will be at two locations this year to accommodate social distancing. You can register to vote at Square One in Bryan or St. Francis Episcopal Church in College Station.