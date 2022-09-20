Now is the perfect time to register to vote

Tues, Nov. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and across the nation and the Brazos valley people are getting themselves and others ready for election season.

TEXAS, USA — If you happened to be out running errands today in Madison county or the rest of the Brazos valley, you might have seen a few voter registration booths. That's because Tues, Sept. 20 is national voter registration day.

"I just think today's good because people always are gonna go do it," Madison county Elections Administrator Bobbie Duke. "If they are out and about and somebody is there that has the paperwork, it's ready and available, and today could be the day."

If you didn't get the chance to register today, the clock is ticking down before the November elections arrive here in the Lone Star State.

"October the 11th is the last day to register to vote," Duke said. "In Texas, you have to be registered 30 days before the election. We can't register them the day they come to vote."

If you are registered to vote, now is a great time to take a look at each race individually, and get to know the candidates and their policies. From the governor's race to a county judge, there is a lot to vote for this Fall.

"You get here, and you go, 'I'm not sure who that is?' Get a sample ballot and do your homework," Duke said. "Google and research and ask those that you respect what they think and then form your opinion."