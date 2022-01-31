Need to register to vote in Brazos County? Here's where to get it done

Monday is the last day Brazos County voters can register to vote for the March 1 primary election.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This January 31 has been named Voterpalooza, the last day to register to vote before the March 1 primary election. The Brazos County Democratic Party has volunteers stationed around Brazos County to make sure any voter who wishes to vote in the March 1 primary is registered.

Organizers said this event is nonpartisan and no political party affiliation will be present. The organizers said their goal is to make sure any voter has their registration taken care of.

The following is a list of locations and times the sites are open. The sites will be staffed with volunteers and are ready to help anyone who needs assistance.

Clara B. Mounce Public Library (Bryan) - 9am to 6pm

Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M - 8am to 11:59pm

Student Center, Blinn College Bryan Campus - 7am to 5pm

Larry J. Ringer Library (College Station) - 9am to 7pm