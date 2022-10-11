Voters approve building of new fire station in College Station

College Station fire chief Richard Mann said they were happy to see how strongly the proposition was supported.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After voters considered several city project bonds for the city of College Station, proposition A was approved by voters to create a new fire station.

69% of voters agreed that a seventh fire station should be built as the city expands. College Station fire chief Richard Mann said they were happy to see how strongly it was supported.

Mann explained how the city hasn't seen any expansion of fire department resources since opening up their first station in 2012. The fire chief also shared how significant the decision was for area.

"It's gonna directly address that area but that will have a system wide impact because right now we have resources that are being pulled out of that area and to that part of town so this will allow all our resources to stay in their predominate areas. So it's gonna have a system wide impact on everybody in town," said Mann.