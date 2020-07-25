Walker County now allowing residents to vote at any polling place Election Day

Poll places were reduced from 16 to 11, and they will provide more space for voters to practice social distancing.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County unveiled a new poll place program that will be utilized this coming Election Day on November 3.

Residents throughout the county will now be able to vote at any polling location, regardless if it’s in their precinct or not.

Several previous polling locations in the county cannot honor social distancing regulations, so this new program allows the county to reduce poll places from 16 to 11, with these new locations providing enough space for voters to safely vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11 polling locations are listed below:

Walker County Storm Shelter

455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320

Walker County Annex

1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 101, Huntsville, TX 77340

HISD Transportation Building

95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, TX 77320

Walker County Fairgrounds

3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, TX 77340

University Heights Baptist Church

2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77340

Elkins Lake Clubhouse Banquet Room 632

Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340

Cook Springs Baptist Church

1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320

Calvary Baptist Church

1135 U.S. Hwy 190, Huntsville, TX 77320

Northside Baptist Church

1207 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320

Riverside United Methodist Church

2341 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320

New Waverly First Baptist Church

460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, TX 77358