Walker County now allowing residents to vote at any polling place Election Day

WALKER COUNTY, Texas —
Walker County unveiled a new poll place program that will be utilized this coming Election Day on November 3.
Residents throughout the county will now be able to vote at any polling location, regardless if it’s in their precinct or not.
Several previous polling locations in the county cannot honor social distancing regulations, so this new program allows the county to reduce poll places from 16 to 11, with these new locations providing enough space for voters to safely vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 11 polling locations are listed below:
- Walker County Storm Shelter
455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320
- Walker County Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 101, Huntsville, TX 77340
- HISD Transportation Building
95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, TX 77320
- Walker County Fairgrounds
3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, TX 77340
- University Heights Baptist Church
2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77340
- Elkins Lake Clubhouse Banquet Room 632
Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340
- Cook Springs Baptist Church
1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320
- Calvary Baptist Church
1135 U.S. Hwy 190, Huntsville, TX 77320
- Northside Baptist Church
1207 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320
- Riverside United Methodist Church
2341 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320
- New Waverly First Baptist Church
460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, TX 77358
All early voting will be at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Early voting for the November General Election starts on Monday, October 19th – Friday, October 30th, with Election Day on November 3.