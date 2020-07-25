x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

elections

Walker County now allowing residents to vote at any polling place Election Day

Poll places were reduced from 16 to 11, and they will provide more space for voters to practice social distancing.
Credit: Austen Leake / AP
Voters were lined up outside of the Vigo County Annex in Terre Haute, Ind.,. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, to take advantage of the final day of early voting. (Austen Leake/Tribune-Star via AP)

WALKER COUNTY, Texas —

Walker County unveiled a new poll place program that will be utilized this coming Election Day on November 3. 

Residents throughout the county will now be able to vote at any polling location, regardless if it’s in their precinct or not.

Several previous polling locations in the county cannot honor social distancing regulations, so this new program allows the county to reduce poll places from 16 to 11, with these new locations providing enough space for voters to safely vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11 polling locations are listed below:

  • Walker County Storm Shelter 

455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320 

  • Walker County Annex 

1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 101, Huntsville, TX 77340

  • HISD Transportation Building

95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, TX 77320 

  • Walker County Fairgrounds 

3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, TX 77340

  • University Heights Baptist Church

2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77340 

  • Elkins Lake Clubhouse Banquet Room 632 

Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340

  • Cook Springs Baptist Church

1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320 

  • Calvary Baptist Church 

1135 U.S. Hwy 190, Huntsville, TX 77320

  • Northside Baptist Church

1207 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320 

  • Riverside United Methodist Church 

2341 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320

  • New Waverly First Baptist Church

460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, TX 77358 

All early voting will be at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Early voting for the November General Election starts on Monday, October 19th – Friday, October 30th, with Election Day on November 3.

RELATED: High school students host food drive for local food bank

RELATED: New campaign encouraging people to stay at home and discover Bryan/College Station

RELATED: NAMI Brazos Valley holding virtual rally with special guest Mayim Bialik from 'The Big Bang Theory'