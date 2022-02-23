What you can and cannot take into the voting booth

Know before you head to the voting booth.

HOUSTON — There are only a few things you can bring with you when you vote, but a lot of things you can't.

First and foremost, you'll need to bring an acceptable form of ID, which includes your driver’s license, passport, military ID and others.

You should also bring your blue voter registration card but it's okay if you forget it.

Next, you can bring a sample ballot with you. Have it filled out before you vote, and it could save you a lot of time.

If you think you'll need help, you can also bring someone with you. But under new rules, they will have to fill out a form disclosing their relationship to you, and they have to take an oath saying they did not pressure or coerce you, the voter, into bringing them.

So what's not allowed?

Cell phones for one. All wireless communication devices are prohibited, including cameras, laptops and tablets.

And you can't take any pictures inside either. So no "I voted" selfies. You'll have to wait until the parking lot.

And this may be an obvious one – but you can't bring your gun at all – licensed or not.

And lastly – it is prohibited to electioneer inside a polling place, which means expressing preference for or against any candidate or political party. So leave that campaign T-shirt and sign at home.