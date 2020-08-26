'Fulfilling and humbling' | Community celebrates local leader's time in office

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce celebrated congressman Bill Flores who ends his term serving District 17 at the beginning of 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dozens of people from around the community gathered to give a farewell to a local leader.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce celebrated congressman Bill Flores who ends his term serving District 17 at the beginning of 2021. Many leaders gave their thanks and congratulated Flores, who calls his time in office one of the most fulfilling and humbling experiences of his life.

“To have this community come out and express their support for me is really meaningful,” said Flores.

Flores has been serving the 17th congressional district since 2011, and after nine years working in congress and representing several counties in Texas, including Brazos, his time is coming to an end. But, he assures everyone that he and his wife are not leaving the community once his term is over on Jan. 3, 2021.

“Gina and I made a decision to move to this community back in 2003, we ain’t moving away once I’m done," Flores told the audience.

While at Wednesday's Economic Outlook Briefing, Flores had the opportunity to share a few of his reflections from his time in Congress.

"You’re sort of taking things one day at a time, one person at a time or one issue at a time and sometimes you don’t sit back and look at the cumulative impact on all the lives you’ve touched and all the challenges that you’ve been able to deal with," Flores said.

To show just how much of an impact he had on his district, several local leaders from around the Brazos Valley spoke about their interactions with Flores.

“I want to quote Ronald Reagan, 'There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit,'" said John Raney, a member of the Texas House of Representatives. "I think that epitomizes Bill Flores.”

Congressman Flores also gave his two cents on his current political views involving topics like the U.S. becoming carbon neutral, current discussions surrounding the post office and what he believes should come next for coronavirus relief funding.

“We need to extend the paycheck protection program," Flores said. "[and] we need to come up with more targeted support for the hospitality industry, like the airlines, hotels and travel industry.”

Of course, there will be things he misses, but Flores said one of the most incredible parts of the job has been serving the people.